Southern Defense Forces: Enemy Has Intensified Attacks With Drones And Artillery

“The enemy continues to terrorize southern Ukraine, increasing the number of kamikaze drone strikes and artillery shelling. The Defense Forces are striking back: over the past day, they have destroyed nearly 70 occupiers,” the report said.

It is noted that in the operational zone of the“South” troop grouping, the enemy launched an air strike on the Kherson region with 44 unguided air missiles. Over the past day, Russian occupiers carried out 600 strikes with various types of kamikaze drones and made 100 drops from UAVs, using nearly 120 munitions.

In addition, the Russians continue to shell Ukrainian defenders and the civilian population with artillery. In particular, more than 200 shellings of the positions of the Defense Forces were recorded, using almost 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops made another attempt to advance in the area of Vovchansk in the South Slobozhansky direction. The attacks were repelled.

