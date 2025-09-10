Qatar Vows“Comprehensive” Response To Israeli Strike, Pledges To Continue Gaza Mediation
Qatar reserves the right to respond to Israel and will not tolerate any violations of its sovereignty, he told a press conference.
The country is also forming a team led by Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, to pursue legal actions in response to the Israeli strike, he said.
Mediation on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange in Gaza will continue, but no talks are underway currently, after Israel's Doha strike, he added.
Earlier yesterday, Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials, in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group who were“directly responsible for the Oct 7 massacre.”
Hamas said later that, the strike occurred while its delegation was discussing a new ceasefire proposal, presented by U.S. President Donald Trump. According to the group, the negotiating team survived, but six others were killed.
White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told reporters that the Trump administration was informed by the U.S. military that Israel was striking Hamas targets in Doha, and that Trump“immediately directed Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff to inform Qatar of the impending attack.”
However, Qatar denied having prior knowledge, calling such claims“baseless.” It condemned the Israeli strike as a“serious threat” to citizens and residents, a violation of sovereignty, and announced the suspension of ongoing negotiations.
The strike drew swift international condemnation, including the UN, the Arab League, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Jordan, and Türkiye, among others.– NNN-QNA
