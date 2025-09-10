Independence Gold Reports Metallurgy Results From The 3Ts Project, BC
"We are pleased to receive the latest results from the metallurgical testing," stated Randy Turner, President and CEO of Independence Gold. "These results give further confidence in previous recoveries conducted using vein material collected from the untested Larry and Johnny veins, as well as a Tommy vein sample that was taken at a significant depth. These results strengthen the viability of the 3Ts Project to support future resource growth and potential economic development."
Wildfire Update
Wildfire G41658 continues to burn out of control, with an evacuation order still in place affecting the 3Ts Project camp. This wildfire has grown to more than 2,100 hectares in size, with crews and heavy equipment creating fire breaks around the camp; structure protection is currently in place taking steps to protect both the camp and the two core storage areas.
About Independence
Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website .
Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.
"Randy Turner"
Randy Turner, President and CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Notes for Disclosure
- All recoveries are based on bench-scale tests at 80% passing 100 μm; gravity values refer to Mozley concentrate reporting from Knelson concentrate; leach extractions are 72-hr bottle rolls on gravity or final flotation tails, as applicable. Averages are program-level (three composites) and rounded to one decimal place for readability. Potential optimization steps (e.g., pre-oxidation, oxygen sparging, CN dosage) were identified for future work.
Methodology
Approximately 100 kg of crushed (3.35 mm) material from the 3Ts Project was delivered to Base Metallurgical Laboratories and combined into three master composites for testing. The program evaluated two conventional flowsheets at a primary grind of 80% passing 100 μm:
- gravity concentration followed by cyanide leaching of the gravity tails; and gravity concentration, flotation of the gravity tails, then cyanide leaching of the final flotation tails.
Gravity concentration used a Knelson concentrator with Mozley upgrade to produce a gravity concentrate and a gravity tail for downstream testing. Flotation was performed in a 4.4 L Denver D12 mechanical cell with air, using PAX 407 collector and MIBC frother at a pH of approximately 8.5. Cyanidation tests on appropriate tails were conducted at 40% solids with NaCN maintained at 1 g/L and pH 10.5-11 under air sparging, with monitoring to 72 hours.
For this testing the gravity concentrate, and flotation concentrate were assumed to be 100% extracted. Therefore, the overall extraction is based on a 100% assumed extraction for this stream.
Testing Results Per Stage
The following section shows results for composites during each stage of testing. The full metallurgical report will be available on the Independence Gold website.
Head Results:
The following table summarizes the assays results for both composite samples:
|Sample
|Assays
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Tommy Vein "Deep"
|2.89
|26.00
|Johnny Vein
|4.85
|56.00
|Larry Vein
|4.75
|91.00
Gravity Separation:
A stand-alone gravity step recovered a meaningful portion from each master composite. Gold and silver reporting to the Mozley concentrate were:
|
|
Across all three composites, the program-level average gravity recovery was 17.4% gold and 8.6% silver.
Gravity and Leaching Tests:
Cyanidation leaching of the gravity tails was performed over a 72-hour process, which led to an overall increase in recoveries:
|
|
|
|Tommy Vein
|Johnny Vein
|Larry Vein
|Total Gold Recovery
|Total Silver Recovery
|Total Gold Recovery
|Total Silver Recovery
|Total Gold Recovery
|Total Silver Recovery
|Gravity Testing Only
|14.9%
|7.9%
|8.3%
|4.4%
|29.7%
|16.0%
|Gravity & Leach Testing
|89.2%
|77.1%
|86.6%
|75.3%
|96.4%
|75.0%
|Gravity, Floatation and Leach Testing
|91.9%
|91.5%
|89.5%
|85.8%
|95.5%
|93.4%
Drill Hole Information from this release
|Drill Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth*
|Dip
|Total Meterage
|3TS-24-27
|363859
|5876772
|1182
|270
|62
|451
|3TS-25-05
|363044
|5876910
|1214
|90
|90
|276
|3TS-25-07
|363940
|5876982
|1150
|270
|70
|330
* All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum
**Based on true north. For magnetic declination add 17.5 degrees
All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at . Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.
Legal Disclaimer:
