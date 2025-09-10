Innovation Meets Heritage: Spigen Unveils Iphone 17 Collection
Spigen's journey began with simple solutions for device safety. Over time, it has grown into one of the most trusted names in iPhone protection, refining signature lines like Ultra Hybrid and Tough Armor into global icons. With the arrival of the iPhone 17 series, Spigen continues to evolve-delivering accessories that go beyond protection to elevate the everyday Apple experience.Ultra Hybrid MagFit Zero One – Refined Clarity for iPhone 17
The Ultra Hybrid line has always stood for clarity and dependable defence. The new Ultra Hybrid MagFit Zero One brings that legacy into sharper focus with enhanced circuit-board detailing, a polished finish, and familiar transparency reimagined for the iPhone 17. Completing the line is the Ultra Hybrid T MagFit , engineered for MagSafe and designed with camera control functionality for seamless use.Tough Armor T MagFit – Strength Meets MagSafe
A staple in Spigen's iPhone cases, Tough Armor has long been more than just protection-it represents durability you can trust. Now optimised for the iPhone 17 with MagSafe compatibility, the Tough Armor T MagFit blends MagSafe convenience with the trusted strength users expect.Classic C1 MagFit – Retro Reimagined
Inspired by the iconic iMac G3, the Classic C1 MagFit returns for the iPhone 17. With bold colours including Bondi Blue, Ruby, Tangerine, and Graphite, the design revives a sense of nostalgia while featuring modern upgrades like Air Cushion technology and MagSafe compatibility. It's a statement piece that pays tribute to Apple's heritage while delivering everyday reliability. *Coming soon.
Discover the full Spigen iPhone 17 collection at Spigen UK
Spigen is a pioneering global brand known for its innovative mobile accessories. Committed to setting the highest standards in the mobile lifestyle industry, Spigen blends style with functionality. As a brand synonymous with the ultimate lifestyle experience, Spigen is dedicated to providing customers with high-quality, reliable products that enhance the user experience.
