Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Afghanistan Thrash Hong Kong By 94 Runs In Group B Opener
Afghanistan made a roaring start to Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi, defeating Hong Kong by 94 runs in the tournament's opening clash. Sediqullah Atal anchored the innings with an unbeaten 73, while Azmatullah Omarzai's explosive 20-ball half-century set the tone. Hong Kong faltered in reply, managing only 94/9.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment