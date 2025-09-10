Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Afghanistan Thrash Hong Kong By 94 Runs In Group B Opener


2025-09-10 05:00:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Afghanistan made a roaring start to Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi, defeating Hong Kong by 94 runs in the tournament's opening clash. Sediqullah Atal anchored the innings with an unbeaten 73, while Azmatullah Omarzai's explosive 20-ball half-century set the tone. Hong Kong faltered in reply, managing only 94/9.

MENAFN10092025007385015968ID1110041750

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search