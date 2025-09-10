Nepal Gen Z Protests: 30 Kannadigas Stranded At Kathmandu Airport, Karnataka CM Acts

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials in his government to ensure the safe return of 30 Kannadigas stranded at Kathmandu airport in Nepal amid the ongoing unrest. The massive protests against corruption in Nepal have brought down the KP Sharma Oli government and have left many Indian nationals stranded in the neighbouring country.

As this happened, the Karnataka CM directed the state's Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to ensure the safe return of those stranded at the Kathmandu airport. The Chief Secretary has discussed the matter with the concerned authorities and has initiated necessary action. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Kannadigas stranded in Nepal are safe.

The state government's Chief Secretary and the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi are in contact with the Kannadigas who are in different groups.

Officials in the state government have held discussions with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). As per Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's instructions, steps are being taken to bring the Kannadigas back safely.

Nepal Army Cracks Down as Violence Escalates Across Cities

Meanwhile, twenty-seven individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the ongoing Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in the capital, Kathmandu, have been arrested by the Nepalese Army, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday.

According to The Himalayan Times, the arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests. Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest.

In Kathmandu's Gausala-Chabahil-Bouddha corridor, authorities recovered NRs 3.37 million in stolen cash from suspects.

In addition, security forces seized a large number of weapons, including 31 firearms of different kinds, along with magazines and ammunition, confiscating 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara, as reported by The Himalayan Times.

The Army also confirmed that 23 Nepal Police officers and three civilians injured in recent clashes are being treated at military hospitals.

Earlier, the Nepalese Army announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army stated that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today.

Following that, a nationwide curfew will come into force from 6:00 am on Thursday, Bhadra 26 (September 11).

The Army noted that any further decisions will be made based on the developing security situation.

Protesters Torch Parliament, Media Houses and Political Residences

'Sital Niwas', the Nepalese Rashtrapati Bhawan in Kathmandu, was vandalised and set on fire by protesters during the protest.

The residence of former Nepalese Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal in Kathmandu was set on fire yesterday amid the violent protest.

The former PM's wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, died during treatment after she sustained burn injuries in the fire.

Smoke continues to rise from the Nepalese media outlet Kantipur Media Group's headquarters, which was set on fire on Tuesday as the protest turned violent in Kathmandu.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also resigned from his post amid the growing protests. The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.

