Chilean Equities Retreat As Global Headwinds And Technical Signals Prompt Caution
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's stock market, tracked by the S&P IPSA Index, started September 10, 2025, with a pullback that follows a sharp rally in the previous weeks, as official exchange data and recent price action on provided TradingView charts confirm.
The main index now trades near 8,985 following a drop of 1.15% on Tuesday, erasing some of its recent gains. Investors responded to lingering macroeconomic doubts and global risk aversion.
Their caution deepened after the Central Bank of Chile maintained the benchmark rate at 4.75% and domestic inflation figures hinted at sticky price pressures. Foreign capital, seeking safety in stable currencies, weighed on local sentiment amid a firmer US dollar.
Trading volumes remained strong, influenced by active repositioning in leading financial stocks. Data from official volumes reflect a robust, but not frantic, session as profit-taking grew both in blue chips and recent outperformers.
The top gainers over the past session included Mallplaza, up 8.7% as real estate and commercial property names rebounded, followed by Quineco with 7.7%, BCI with 6.3%, and both Santander Chile and Banco de Chile gaining more than 5%.
These banks benefited from resilient earnings and favorable interest spreads, reflecting strong sector earnings throughout the quarter.
Conversely, CCU underperformed, slipping 0.22% amid pressure on consumer spending. NUAM Holding and AFP Habitat also declined, mirroring cost challenges and sector-specific risks.
Comparing Chile 's equities with broader Latin American indexes, it becomes clear that Santiago's market outpaced most regional peers year-to-date, but the retreat now aligns with similar adjustments in Mexico and Brazil, where central banks hold rates steady to manage inflation.
Technical analysis shows the daily chart's bullish momentum has stalled. Price action pierced below the short-term moving average after days of overbought conditions.
MACD histogram bars declined and the signal line threatened a negative crossover, confirming waning upward momentum. The Relative Strength Index, recently near 72, fell to 61, moving out of overbought territory and indicating the rally's loss of steam.
The Global Liquidity Index NDQ, depicted as the yellow oscillating line, suggested declining excess liquidity entering risk assets. Bollinger Bands widened recently, but Tuesday's move pressed prices toward the lower band, consistent with reduced bullish enthusiasm.
The four-hour chart reinforces this caution. Short-term selling exceeded buying pressure, and the RSI dipped nearer to 50. Moving averages began to flatten, and MACD crossed into negative territory, bolstering prospects of a consolidation phase.
Volume patterns showed increased turnover as investors took profit and rotated into defensive stocks, while ETF inflows paused after a solid streak in August. Key support now sits at 8,660, with resistance at 9,028.
Chile's market cools after an exceptional run, as local realities and international trends fuel investor restraint. The technical setup implies more stability ahead, but traders remain poised to react if new macro shocks emerge.
