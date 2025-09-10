Kuki-Zo Apex Body Welcomes PM Modi Calls His Forthcoming Manipur Visit A Historic, Rare Occasion

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 10 (IANS) The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur, on Wednesday warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the state capital Imphal and Churachandpur district on September 13.

KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet and General Secretary Thangzamang said that this is a historic and rare occasion, as it comes nearly four decades after the country's Prime Minister last visited the tribal region.

In a jointly signed statement, the KZC Chairman and General Secretary said that the people of the Kuki-Zo community have endured immeasurable hardships over the past years.

“More than 250 innocent lives have been lost; over 360 churches and places of worship have been reduced to ashes; more than 7,000 homes have been burnt; and over 40,000 of our people continue to live as displaced persons in relief camps, separated from their ancestral homes,” they stated.

The statement said that the stark reality is that the Kuki-Zo people have been forcibly separated by the actions and aggression of the majority community in Manipur.

“Despite these grave circumstances, we continue to uphold our faith in the democratic spirit and leadership of India. For years, we have been voicing our demand for complete separation from Manipur, seeking a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution,” the KZC said.

The apex tribal body said that this demand arises not from convenience, but from necessity, for peace, security, and survival of their people.

“As the leader of our great nation, we are confident that the Prime Minister would give due recognition to our voice, our pain, and our aspirations. We place our trust in your leadership to heal our wounds, restore our dignity, and safeguard the future of the Kuki-Zo people,” the KZC leaders said.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday held a meeting with five MLAs, belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities and discussed the possible visit of the Prime Minister on September 13.

A police official confirmed the meeting held in Churachandpur, and he indicated that the meeting discussed the Prime Minister's likely visit to the state on Saturday and the necessary arrangements in the district.

However, no civil and police officials disclosed the details of the meeting.

The five Kuki-Zo legislators are from the Assembly constituencies in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts, both Kuki-Zo tribal people inhabited areas.

On September 7, Bhalla also held a meeting with BJP MLAs from the Imphal Valley region, including former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and BJP's state President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Security advisor and Home Commissioner.

Officials and BJP leaders in Manipur said that PM Modi's Manipur visit is not yet finally confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

As per recent media reports, the Prime Minister is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, and that would be his first tour to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

Reports mentioned that the Prime Minister would visit the Mizoram capital, Aizawl, and inaugurate the newly-constructed 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang new railway project, and from Aizawl, he would visit two places of Manipur -- Imphal and Churachandpur.

A grand stage is being set up at Kangla Fort in the heart of the capital city, Imphal, while beautification activities are underway in the areas in Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, the Churachandpur district administration has prohibited the use of aerial devices such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and other flying objects across the district ahead of the“VVIP visit”.

Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S, in an order on September 4, declared the entire hill district as a 'No Drone Zone' area.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that the Prime Minister is expected to be on a two-day visit to Assam on September 13-14. PM Modi's visit is centred around the birth centenary celebrations of cultural icon and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, and he will also inaugurate the official celebrations on September 13 in Guwahati.