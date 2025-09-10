NEOM Green Hydrogen Build Surpasses Eighty-Percent Completion - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue /AP

decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://thesaudiboom.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/1-NEOM-to-Begin-Vertical-Construction-of-THE-LINE-by-End-of-2025.png" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

Construction on the expansive NEOM green hydrogen development has passed the eighty-percent mark at the outset of the first quarter of 2025, the NEOM Green Hydrogen Company has confirmed. This achievement spans the green hydrogen plant itself, the wind garden, the solar farm and the transmission network. Equipment delivery and installation are progressing apace, with wind turbines, hydrogen storage vessels, electrolysers, a cold box and pipe racks now onsite.

NGHC confirmed that the integrated facility-located in Oxagon-is on track for completion of the combined four-gigawatt renewable energy generation capacity by mid-2026. Electrolyser commissioning is set to follow, with the first exportable green ammonia anticipated in 2027.

An equal-owned joint venture-comprising ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM-this NEOM green hydrogen facility progressing beyond eighty-percent is designed to harness both solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen by late 2026, converted into green ammonia.

A deeper look at the scale: the solar installation will feature over 5.6 million panels delivering some 2.2 GW of output, while a fleet of more than 250 turbines will generate around 1.6 GW from wind. Annually, the site is expected to export up to 1.2 million tonnes of green ammonia, while reducing carbon emissions by as much as 5 million tonnes.

To underpin operations, NGHC secured a landmark financial close in May 2023 for a total of USD 8.4 billion, backed by a USD 6.1 billion non-recourse loan from 23 financial institutions.

Responding to both domestic and global demand dynamics, planners are considering strategic adjustments to the plant's operational timeline. Reports suggest that weaker than forecast international demand may prompt a recalibration of the rollout pace, with greater emphasis on local consumption applications.

See also GCC Strengthens Position in Global Circular Carbon Economy

Amid the build, NGHC is also investing in the human capital needed for long-term operations. Through recruitment campaigns, the firm is assembling a highly skilled workforce within the Kingdom. At the same time, collaborations with Saudi educational and research institutions aim to train youth in renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies, ensuring domestic capacity is built alongside infrastructure.

via Greenlogue

____________________________________

This article first appeared on Greenlogu and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Networ

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?