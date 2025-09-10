Unlock The Secrets Of Prague With The New“Prague Of Dan Brown” Guided Tour

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Prague City Tourism, in partnership with Argo Publishing, is proud to announce the global launch ofhighly anticipated novel, set in the heart of Prague. A special bookstore will open on Tuesday, 9 September at 7:00 AM on the ground floor of the Old Town Hall-coinciding with the book's English-language release in New York. The first 100 customers will receive signed copies, and all receipts will be entered into a draw where 20 lucky winners will receive complimentary tickets to Dan Brown's live show on 18 September at the Great Hall of Lucerna. The launch will feature a performance by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra FOK, with appearances by editor Petr Onufer and translator Michala Marková.

This milestone event marks the first time Prague plays a central role in a Dan Brown novel, a development long awaited by fans and the publishing community.“We are thrilled to see Prague featured in Dan Brown's storytelling,” said František Cipro, Chairman of the Board of Prague City Tourism.“This presents a unique opportunity to promote culturally motivated tourism. We are preparing thematic walks and experiences that connect the book's narrative with real locations across the city.” Alongside the print edition, an e-book and audiobook narrated by Aleš Procházka will also be released, offering fans multiple ways to engage with the story.

As part of above initiatives, Prague City Tourism is thrilled to unveil its latest immersive experience. Inspired by the thrilling narratives of author Dan Brown, this unique walking tour invites visitors to explore the city through a lens of mystery, symbolism, and hidden history.

The tour leads participants through Prague's most enigmatic landmarks, weaving together real historical facts with the fictional intrigue that fans of Dan Brown have come to love. From the Astronomical Clock to the depths of the Old Town, guests will uncover the city's secrets in a way never experienced before.

“This tour is more than just a walk through Prague - it's a journey into the heart of the city's mysteries,” said a spokesperson from Prague City Tourism.“Whether you're a fan of Dan Brown or simply curious about Prague's hidden layers, this experience offers a fresh and thrilling perspective.”

The“Prague of Dan Brown” tour is conducted in English and is led by certified guides trained to bring the stories and symbols to life. It's perfect for literature lovers, history buffs, and curious travelers alike.



Start Date: September 12, 2025

Language: English Booking & Info:

Tour Details: