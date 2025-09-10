Al Rayyan-Qatar SC Clash To Take Spotlight In QSL Round 4

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Title contenders Al Rayyan and Qatar SC are gearing up for an intriguing clash as the Qatar Stars League (QSL) returns after a two-week international break this weekend.

The fourth round will feature three matches each on Friday and Saturday, culminating in the eagerly-awaited contest between Al Rayyan and Qatar SC.

Al Rayyan will return to action brimming with confidence, having defeated Al Duhail 1-0 in their previous QSL clash.

Artur Jorge's side is expected to feature a new look, having announced new signings during the break: Serbian star Aleksandar Mitrovic from Saudi club Al Hilal, Portuguese Thiago Silva and Brazilian Wesley.

Al Rayyan will, however, miss Julien De Sart for“around four to six months” following surgery on his left knee, injured during the match against Al Duhail.

Placed fifth in the standings with six points, Al Rayyan will look to collect more points against Qatar SC on Saturday at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, but Marquez Lopez's side poses a tough challenge to the Lions.

After finishing 10th last season, Qatar SC have emerged as surprise leaders alongside Al Shamal – the only teams with a perfect record of three wins.

They stunned defending champions Al Sadd before beating Al Sailiya and Al Ahli in their following matches.

Leading the standings on goal difference, Al Shamal will also be in action on Saturday when they meet seventh-placed Al Arabi. Third-placed Al Wakrah will face struggling Al Ahli, who are at the bottom with three straight losses.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd will target points against Al Shahania, currently ranked 10th, on Friday to continue their push for the top following a loss to Qatar SC. They are fourth in the standings after beating Al Ahli and Al Gharafa in their last two matches.

Sixth-placed Al Gharafa will hope to recover from their loss to Al Sadd as they face Al Sailiya, who are still searching for their first point of the season.

Also on Friday, Al Duhail - off to a shaky start - will meet Umm Salal as they hunt for their first win after two losses and a draw.

Qatar Stars League Week 4 Fixtures

Friday

Al Shahania vs Al Sadd - 18:00 at Al Bayt Stadium

Al Gharafa vs Al Sailiya - 20:00 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

Al Duhail vs Umm Salal - 20:00 at Khalifa International Stadium

Saturday

Al Ahli vs Al Wakrah - 18:00 at Al Thumama Stadium

Al Shamal vs Al Arabi - 18:00 at Al Bayt Stadium

Al Rayyan vs Qatar SC - 20:00 at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium