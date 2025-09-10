Al Shaqab Racing's Al Wakrah Captures French Arabian Breeders' Challenge Sprint At Bordeaux

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Wakrah, a seasoned 7-year-old Purebred Arabian mare, showed her class once again to win the Gr.2 (PA) French Arabian Breeders' Challenge Sprint over 1400m at Bordeaux on Monday evening.

The race drew eight runners, but Al Wakrah's experience and determination secured her another Group (PA) title by the narrowest of margins.

Trained by Jean De Mieulle, ridden by Olivier d'Andigne, and carrying the colours of Al Shaqab Racing, Al Wakrah added to an already impressive record that includes victory in the Gr.3 (PA) Premio UAE President Cup at San Sebastián in her previous outing, a second-place finish in a Gr.2 (PA) in Germany and a Gr.1 (PA) winner in the Qatar International Cup over 1400m at Al Uqda.

This marks her fifth Group (PA) success.

Soon in midfield in a race led by Zakyna Al Zarayan, Al Wakrah was positioned just ahead of her main danger, Haseef, owned by Wathnan Racing.

The early tempo was even, but not fast, with Al Wakrah travelling smoothly in fifth while a small break formed behind her where Haseef and Ghaidaa raced at the rear.

As the sprint began approaching the final stretch, Al Wakrah was switched to the outside and ridden forward while Kamun Du Nil briefly took the lead. Moving quickly into second with only one left to pass, she accelerated strongly inside the final 200m, taking the lead.

D'Andigné looked to his right for a challenger, but danger came on his left as Haseef surged late, finishing strongly, but failing by a short head. Al Wakrah held on gamely, Haseef finished second and Ghaidaa ran on for third.

Bred by Al Shaqab Racing, Al Wakrah is out of Majida, runner-up in a Listed (PA) race over 1400m at five and third in a Gr.3 (PA) over 2000m at four.

She is a half-sister to Ghadah, winner of a Gr.1 (PA) over 2000m at four and a Gr.3 (PA) over the same distance, and to Subahiyah (Mahabb), third in a Gr.1 (PA) over 2000m at three.