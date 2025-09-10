Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Clinical Trials Insight Report: Over 50 Peptide Cancer Vaccines In Clinical Trials

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peptide cancer vaccines present significant opportunities by offering targeted and less toxic treatments. Key prospects lie in multivalent neoantigen-based vaccines, promising late-stage clinical trials, and advancing technology platforms. Growing collaborations and personalized therapies are driving market potential.

The "Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Opportunity, Technology Platforms & Clinical Trials Insight 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Cancer remains among the most common causes of death globally, and current therapies like chemotherapy and radiation are frequently associated with serious side effects and inconsistent response rates. In such an instance, peptide based cancer vaccines could offer a viable option for targeted immune mediated cancer destruction with less toxicity. Such vaccines utilize tumor specific or neoantigenic peptides to generate extremely specific T-cell responses with the precision of immunotherapy without the intricacy of cell or viral vector platforms.

This report is aimed at filling an expanding market need by delivering stakeholders, including biotech firms, investors, healthcare planners, and regulators, with practical insights into the dynamic cancer peptide vaccine market. With a number of candidates undergoing clinical trials and nearing commercialization, insight into the current situation and future direction is necessary for intelligent decision making.

Clinical Trials Insight Included in the Report

The report delivers in-depth information from more than 50 ongoing and completed clinical trials from all over the globe. It provides a breakdown of the pipeline by trial phase, cancer type, therapeutic target, and combination regimen, as well as sponsors, collaborators, technology licensors, and geographic regions. Interestingly, there is heightened interest in multivalent vaccines acting on several epitopes as well as peptide vaccines under investigation with checkpoint inhibitors.

Among the late stage clinical contenders, SELLAS Life Sciences' Galinpepimut-S is in a Phase III trial for AML and has also been active in mesothelioma. Other ongoing trials involve peptide vaccines in NSCLC, prostate cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and glioblastoma. The trials cover a number of geographies, such as the US, EU, Japan, China, and South Korea, highlighting the international appeal of peptide vaccine platforms.

Key Report Findings & Highlights:



Global & Regional Market Trends Insight

Peptide Cancer Vaccine Classification by Source, Length & Epitope Specificity

Peptide Cancer Vaccines in Clinical Trials: > 50 Vaccines

US Dominating Peptide Cancer Vaccines Development Landscape: > 20 Vaccines

Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Phase & Indication

Insight on Peptide Cancer Vaccine Development Technology Platforms by Companies Completive Landscape

Leading Companies Engaged in R&D of Peptide Cancer Vaccine

There are numerous biotechnology companies as well as pharmaceutical firms that are developing peptide based immunotherapy pipelines. Some of the key players are Scancell Holdings, SELLAS Life Sciences, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Imugene, and BrightPath Biotherapeutics. They are all working on both monovalent and polyvalent vaccine strategies.

Every firm has its own distinct approach; some aim at common tumor antigens, whereas others design customized neoantigen vaccines based on next-generation sequencing results. Then there are participants such as OncoTherapy Science and VAXON Biotech that are creating cancer-specific pipelines, in general, aimed at antigens such as WT1, MAGE-A3, or survivin.

Technology Platforms, Collaborations & Agreements

The peptide cancer vaccine market is more and more influenced by cutting-edge technology platforms and strategic partnerships. Exclusive platforms like Moditope (Scancell) and T-win (IO Biotech) are the main differentiators that improve immunogenicity and delivery efficacy. Such platforms allow improved epitope presentation, activation of immune cells, and minimizing the risk of immune escape.

Collaborations are now essential to the advancement of pipelines. Numerous companies are entering co-development deals with CDMOs, academic institutions, or bigger pharma partners. For instance, SELLAS has collaborated with Memorial Sloan Kettering for its GPS vaccine, and various companies are collaborating with regional manufacturing partners in Europe and Asia for ramping up GMP production. Licensing deals are also increasing, allowing the exchange of peptide libraries and immunoinformatics tools among partners.

Report Indicating Future Direction of Peptide Cancer Vaccine Segment

The report suggests a very promising but competitive future for cancer peptide vaccines. Although Riavax is currently the sole peptide vaccine that has obtained market approval in South Korea, which was subsequently withdrawn, it demonstrated the validity of the concept. The science has developed considerably since, however, with enhanced antigen discovery, more efficient stratification of patients, and a move towards combination forms of therapy.

The destiny of this space will most probably be controlled by multiepitope vaccines and neoantigen personalization enabled by AI and big data analysis. Commercial interest is likely to increase in unmet need indications like glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, and refractory NSCLC. With regulatory agencies offering clearer guidelines for immunotherapy approvals and integration of real-world data, some late-stage peptide vaccines may receive approvals in the next 3-5 years.

This report is a must read for stakeholders looking to ride the increasing tide in this space, providing data-driven insights on innovation trends, trial updates, collaborations, and commercialization channels in the landscape of peptide cancer vaccines.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Peptide Cancer Vaccines

1.1 Overview & Historical Context

1.2 Peptide Based Immunotherapy in Oncology

2. Need for Peptide Cancer Vaccines

2.1 Why Peptides are More Desirable in Cancer Immunotherapy

2.2 Peptide Vaccines vs. Traditional Cancer Vaccines

2.3 Gaps Addressed by Peptide Vaccines

3. Peptide Cancer Vaccines Mechanism of Action

4. Classification of Peptide Cancer Vaccines

4.1 Based on Source of Peptides

4.2 Based on Peptide Length

4.3 Based on Epitope Specificity

5. Peptide Cancer Vaccines Development & Clinical Trends by Indication

5.1 Brain Cancer

5.2 Breast Cancer

5.3 Lung Cancer

5.4 Skin Cancers

5.5 Gastrointestinal Cancers

5.6 Gynecologic Cancers

6. Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Overview

6.1 Current Market Landscape

6.2 Future Outlook & Innovation Opportunities

7. Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Development Trends by Region

7.1 US

7.2 Europe

7.3 China

7.4 Japan

7.5 South Korea

8. Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Pipeline Overview

8.1 By Country

8.2 By Company

8.3 By Indication

8.4 By Phase

9. Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Phase & Indication

9.1 Preclinical

9.2 Phase-I

9.3 Phase-I/II

9.4 Phase-II

9.5 Phase-III

10. Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Dynamics

10.1 Key Drivers & Opportunities

10.2 Market Challenges & Limitations

11. Technology Platforms for Peptide Cancer Vaccine Development by Companies

12. Competitive Landscape



3D Medicines

BrightPath Biotherapeutics

Cecava

Circio Holding

Dx&Vx

Elicio

Evaxion

GemVax & KAEL

IO Biotech

ISA Pharmaceuticals

Nouscom

Nykode Therapeutics

OncoTherapy Science

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Scancell

SELLAS Life Sciences

Seqker Biosciences

Shionogi

Vaxon Biotech Zelluna

