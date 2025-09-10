European Leaders Denounce Israeli Strike on Doha as "Unacceptable"
(MENAFN) A recent Israeli strike on Doha has sparked widespread international condemnation, with European nations warning the attack jeopardizes fragile ceasefire negotiations for Gaza. Leaders and foreign ministries across the continent have forcefully denounced the action, citing it as a serious violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a threat to regional stability.
Spain's Foreign Ministry called the bombing a "violation of Qatari territorial sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law," urging restraint and a return to diplomatic solutions. French President Emmanuel Macron described the strike as "unacceptable" and pressed for measures to prevent the conflict from spreading throughout the Middle East.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed these sentiments, condemning the strike as a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and stressing that the immediate priorities must be a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and increased aid for Gaza. The European Union also weighed in, condemning the strike as a breach of Qatar's territorial integrity that risks further escalation. In a statement, the bloc emphasized, "Any escalation of the war in Gaza must be avoided -- it is in no one’s interest. We will continue to support all efforts towards a ceasefire in Gaza."
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin stated the strike "takes us further from a ceasefire and lasting peace," arguing it risks destabilizing the region and undermining ongoing hostage release talks. In a show of solidarity with Doha, multiple other nations, including Slovenia, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, and Norway, issued similar condemnations.
The Slovenian Foreign Ministry's statement read, "Slovenia strongly condemns the attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar. We express solidarity with Qatar and call for full respect for international law."
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani noted the strike violated the sovereignty of a "friendly country" actively involved in mediating an end to the Gaza war. The Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, reiterating its support for Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said the attack was a violation of Qatar’s territorial integrity and added, "there will be no military solution to this conflict. What is needed is a renewed effort by all parties to negotiate a ceasefire."
Finally, Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide characterized the attack as a "very serious violation of international law" that undermines diplomatic efforts and negotiations for peace in Gaza.
