Mobileum And Telkomsel Partner To Deliver Scalable, AI-Powered Insights For Indonesian Enterprises

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a leading global provider of analytics and network solutions, and PT Telekomunikasi Selular (“Telkomsel”), the leading digital telecommunication service provider in Indonesia and Southeast Asia region, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver high-impact, AI data-driven solutions that help Indonesian enterprises unlock growth, drive innovation, and improve operational efficiency.

The partnership combines Mobileum's expertise in transforming massive, complex telco data insights, into real-time, multi-dimensional AI insights with Telkomsel's leadership in driving Indonesia's digital transformation. By leveraging Telkomsel's customer-centric B2C services and innovative B2B offerings, including IoT and Big Data, the collaboration empowers cross-sector innovation. Together, the companies will equip enterprises, including SuperApp providers and digital service platforms, with the intelligence to personalize experiences, optimize engagement, and scale effectively in a dynamic market.

Creating value for Indonesian enterprises

Enterprise customers will gain access to real-time market intelligence, behavioral analytics, and flexible commercial models – delivered through responsible, insight-driven solutions that support strategic decision-making and align with evolving data governance standards.

Initial focus areas include:



Market share insights for ride-hailing, food delivery, EV, and mobile banking apps

Behavioral analytics across video, ecommerce, travel, health, and education platforms Smart home and broadband user profiling for next-generation digital services

“Today's enterprises, especially digital-first players like SuperApp providers, need real-time, multi-dimensional insights to stay ahead,” said Raja Hussain, Chief Revenue Officer of Mobileum .“Through this partnership, Telkomsel leverages Mobileum's AI-powered analytics engine to process telco data insights within a controlled and secure environment, ensuring full compliance with local data sovereignty principles that helps businesses improve engagement, benchmark performance, and deliver more personalized experiences.”

“At Telkomsel, we are committed to accelerating Indonesia's digital ecosystem by equipping businesses with the innovative and impactful solutions they need to thrive,” said Telkomsel's Vice President Data Solutions and Digital Financial Services, Alfian Manullang .“This partnership enhances our ability to provide timely, AI data-driven insights that help enterprises innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and uncover new opportunities for sustainable growth. By combining our leadership in building an inclusive, competitive digital society with Mobileum's advanced analytics capabilities, we're delivering measurable value that empowers businesses today while helping shape a brighter digital future for Indonesia.”

Powered by Mobileum's DNA platform

The collaboration is built on Mobileum's Deep Network Analytics (DNA) platform, which uses machine learning and geo-analytics models to unlock the hidden value of operator's network data. Designed to inform strategic decision-making, DNA delivers granular, real-time insights into customer behavior, market trends, and application engagement. Mobileum DNA enables enterprises to launch targeted campaigns, identify new revenue opportunities, and establish digital partnerships – all while upholding data privacy standards and maximizing marketing return on investment.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates.

Learn more in .

About Telkomsel

Telkomsel is the region's leading digital telecommunications service provider, committed to empowering Indonesian society to be highly competitive and creating a bright future by providing connectivity, innovative and superior services, and solutions for everyone, every home, and every business, thus opening up all possibilities. Aligned with the spirit of digitizing Indonesia, Telkomsel acts as the largest convergence service provider, consistently expanding its 4G network that now covers 97% of the population. As the pioneer of 5G commercialization in Indonesia, Telkomsel affirms its position as the leading and most expansive 5G operator with more than 3,000 5G BTS units. Telkomsel also implements the latest technology, utilizing end-to-end implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Autonomous Network, to enhance service quality and customer experience, while continuing to develop digital services such as Digital Lifestyle, Digital Advertising, Digital Enterprise Solutions, and the Internet of Things. Throughout its 30 years of history, Telkomsel now operates more than 280,434 BTS, serving over 158.4 million mobile customers, and more than 10 million fixed broadband (IndiHome) customers nationwide. In its commitment to sustainable operations, Telkomsel adheres to ESG principles to create a positive impact on its ecosystem. For more detailed information and customer services, please visit , follow us on Facebook at facebook/Telkomsel, Twitter”X” @telkomsel, and Instagram @telkomsel, or connect with our virtual assistant through the MyTelkomsel app.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink