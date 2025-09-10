Cognite Atlas AITM Drives Customer Momentum With New Major Release, Accelerates Adoption Of Agentic AI To Unlock More Ind...
“This latest release of Cognite Atlas AI is a true game-changer,” said Nobuyoshi Hojo, General Manager, Technology & Engineering Center, at Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.“AI agents are amplifying our impact and improving safety, reducing plant downtime, and unlocking new levels of innovation across our refineries. We are not merely automating tasks; we are leveraging reliable AI-driven insights to continuously improve our business processes and generate significant value across the organization. This is a crucial step in our digital transformation journey.”
A recent survey from PwC reveals a significant gap between AI exploration and full-scale adoption, with 79% of businesses experimenting with AI agents, yet only 19% deploying them at scale. To help bridge this divide, this latest milestone release is designed to accelerate and simplify the deployment of production-ready AI agents. This new release includes powerful features that empower organizations to implement AI solutions faster and with greater confidence. Key enhancements include:
Seamless Integration : Automate time-consuming tasks by integrating agents directly with existing Cognite applications to perform root cause analysis, troubleshoot processes, create work packages, analyze performance, and more.
Streamlined Agent Creation : Build agents 10x faster with preconfigured templates for analyzing time series data, generating work packages, gathering cross-data source information, summarizing shift handovers, and classifying work orders.
Purpose-Built Industrial Tools: Accelerate scaling by quickly deploying agents to query the industrial knowledge graph and find relevant information.
Secure & Governed Operations: Ensure reliability and trust through secure and well-governed agent operations with granular user access controls.
"Cognite's latest release for Cognite Atlas AI is a leap toward narrowing the pilot‐to‐production gap," said Joe Lamming, Senior Analyst, Technical Lead, AI Applied, at Verdantix. "Our research shows scalable agents depend on extremely precise context engineering – domain models that faithfully represent what matters, machine‐traversable semantic connections, massive concurrency, governed tool access, and drill‐down observability – well beyond what a chat interface alone provides. Atlas AI natively extends Cognite's DataOps platform to automate common operational tasks in a user-configurable, domain-specific low-code workbench. We see such product suites as there to enable scoped, production‐grade automations with human oversight – not just early-adopter demos – for more organizations."
"The industrial world is at a crucial inflection point where the true value of AI lies not in isolated experiments, but in scalable, production-ready solutions," said Chirayu Shah, Chief Product Officer, Cognite. "Our latest release of Cognite Atlas AI is a direct response to this need. We're empowering our customers to accelerate their digital transformation and unlock significant value by turning AI agents into a foundational part of their operations. We have customers across industry verticals in production with Atlas AI, in the Americas, EMEA, and Japan."
About Cognite
Cognite makes GenAI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power & renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
About Cognite Atlas AI TM
Cognite Atlas AITM unlocks the full potential of industrial data, empowering teams to make faster, more confident decisions and accelerate operational efficiency and innovation at scale. Cognite Atlas AI includes a growing library of preconfigured agents, a low-code agent builder, purpose-built industrial tools, and a curated selection of LLMs with benchmarking. It also utilizes the real-time OT, IT, and engineering data in Cognite Data Fusion®, ensuring that agents deliver accurate, traceable, and trustworthy results for industrial workflows.
