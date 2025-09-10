EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex receives order for nearly 48 MW for a project in Austria

Hamburg, 10 September 2025. The Nordex Group has received an order from KELAG Kärntner Elektrizitäts Aktiengesellschaft in Austria. For the 47.6 MW Lavamünd wind farm, Nordex Group will supply and install seven N163/6.X wind turbines. In addition, a 20-year premium service contract has been signed to ensure long-term and reliable maintenance of the turbines. The wind farm site is located in southern Austria, in the tri-border area of Carinthia, Styria, and Slovenia, on a forested ridge with elevations between 1,240 and 1,430 meters. First construction works of the project is scheduled to start at the end of 2025. The civil works will take place in stages, with the installation and commissioning of the wind turbines planned for 2027. The N163 turbines will be installed at two different hub heights: four turbines will be installed on 118-meter steel tube towers, while three others will be mounted on hybrid towers with a hub height of 164 meters. About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

