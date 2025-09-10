HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Partnership

HBM Portfolio Company Swixx BioPharma and Lundbeck Sign Multi-Regional CNS Partnership

10.09.2025 / 08:35 CET/CEST

HBM Healthcare Investments, a leading investor in global healthcare companies, announces that its portfolio company Swixx BioPharma, and its affiliated companies (Swixx) have signed a transformative, multi-regional distribution and services agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S. Under the agreement, Swixx will distribute and commercialise Lundbeck's entire in-market central nervous system (CNS) portfolio across selected markets in three key regions: South-East Europe (including Israel and Russia), Turkey and Latin America. This multi-regional partnership includes novel and mature therapies for psychiatric and neurological conditions and further establishes Swixx as a major player in the CNS therapeutic area. It also highlights the growing industry trend of outsourcing commercial operations in emerging markets. The partnership exemplifies Swixx's ability to deliver value through local expertise, operational excellence and strategic vision - an approach that aligns with HBM Healthcare Investments' commitment to supporting outstanding entrepreneurs and innovative ventures. Privately held Swixx is the largest investment in the HBM portfolio. HBM Healthcare Investments has been a major shareholder since 2017, owning 25.1 percent of the company. About Swixx Group Swixx Group is one of the largest commercialization platforms representing the portfolio of pharmaceutical companies in those markets in which they choose not to enter or decide to exit. Swixx Group of companies and affiliates operates across multiple countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Greece, Eurasia and several CIS countries, the Middle East and Latin America. With presence in 46 countries, more than 1,700 employees and sales which exceeded 1.2 billion Euros in 2024, the Group is one of the fastest-growing independent commercialization platforms for biopharma globally. Swixx has gathered outstanding rare disease, oncology-hematology, specialty, vaccines and self-medication talent under one roof. For more information about Swixx, please visit: . About Lundbeck Lundbeck is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated exclusively to brain health. With over 70 years of neuroscience expertise, the company develops transformative treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders. Lundbeck's research and development efforts focus on complex brain diseases, expanding into neuro-specialty and neuro-rare areas from its strong foundation in psychiatry and neurology. Headquartered in Denmark, Lundbeck employs approximately 5,700 people across more than 50 countries, with products available in over 80 markets. Contact

For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at ... .

Language: English Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG Bundesplatz 1 6300 Zug Switzerland

