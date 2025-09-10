Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Atrocious Attacks Kill 8 More Civilians
(MENAFN) Local media reports disclosed on Wednesday morning that at least 8 civilians were killed by Israeli military, while many others sustained injuries in Gaza city.
The Israeli military's actions in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of eight Palestinians and numerous injuries, according to reports from local news outlets.
A locla news agency reported that five individuals were killed by Israeli drone strikes on a tent housing displaced people on al-Nasr Street in northwestern Gaza City. An additional civilian died and others were hurt when Israeli drones struck another tent near the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.
In the Bureij refugee camp, a residential building was targeted by Israeli fighter jets, killing one person and injuring several others. A separate drone strike in Deir al-Balah on a tent also claimed the life of a Palestinian child, with many others sustaining injuries.
This recent violence contributes to a grim toll. Since October 2023, more than 64,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign. The ongoing offensive has devastated the enclave and pushed its population to the brink of famine.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding its military actions in the territory.
The Israeli military's actions in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of eight Palestinians and numerous injuries, according to reports from local news outlets.
A locla news agency reported that five individuals were killed by Israeli drone strikes on a tent housing displaced people on al-Nasr Street in northwestern Gaza City. An additional civilian died and others were hurt when Israeli drones struck another tent near the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.
In the Bureij refugee camp, a residential building was targeted by Israeli fighter jets, killing one person and injuring several others. A separate drone strike in Deir al-Balah on a tent also claimed the life of a Palestinian child, with many others sustaining injuries.
This recent violence contributes to a grim toll. Since October 2023, more than 64,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign. The ongoing offensive has devastated the enclave and pushed its population to the brink of famine.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding its military actions in the territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment