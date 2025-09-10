Iran, IAEA Agree On Resuming Coop. - Egypt's Presidency
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed an agreement in Cairo, Egypt, to resume cooperation, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawi said on Tuesday.
This was progressed during a meeting which brought together Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian peer Badr Abdelattli and IAEA Director General Rafael Grosso, Al-Shennawi said in a press release.
During the meeting, Al-Sisi stressed Egypt's full support to efforts for de-escalation in the region and the country's readiness to play a key role in creating conditions for constructive dialogue among the concerned parties, including Iran and the IAEA, he noted.
Al-Sisi affirmed the deal signed in Cairo is a positive step to avoid a new circle of tension in the region.
He called for a zone free from nuclear weapons in the Middle East region and enhancing the universality of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in a way that protects the nations' properties from these destructive weapons.
Meanwhile, Araghchi expressed deep appreciation to Al-Sisi and Egypt's role in reaching this deal, which will establish a new phase in the region to avoid escalation and pave the way for talks on Iran's nuclear dossier.
Commending Egypt's strategic status, Grossi noted that Egypt's regional weight and Al-Sisi's direct supervision of the talks were two main reasons of the success of negotiations.
Then, Al-Sisi met with Abbas Araghchi and Grossi, during which he welcomed their visit, affirming Egypt would continue its contacts with all parties to ensure the implementation of deal and prepare for resuming talks on Iran's nuclear file, the statement concluded. (end)
hss
This was progressed during a meeting which brought together Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian peer Badr Abdelattli and IAEA Director General Rafael Grosso, Al-Shennawi said in a press release.
During the meeting, Al-Sisi stressed Egypt's full support to efforts for de-escalation in the region and the country's readiness to play a key role in creating conditions for constructive dialogue among the concerned parties, including Iran and the IAEA, he noted.
Al-Sisi affirmed the deal signed in Cairo is a positive step to avoid a new circle of tension in the region.
He called for a zone free from nuclear weapons in the Middle East region and enhancing the universality of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in a way that protects the nations' properties from these destructive weapons.
Meanwhile, Araghchi expressed deep appreciation to Al-Sisi and Egypt's role in reaching this deal, which will establish a new phase in the region to avoid escalation and pave the way for talks on Iran's nuclear dossier.
Commending Egypt's strategic status, Grossi noted that Egypt's regional weight and Al-Sisi's direct supervision of the talks were two main reasons of the success of negotiations.
Then, Al-Sisi met with Abbas Araghchi and Grossi, during which he welcomed their visit, affirming Egypt would continue its contacts with all parties to ensure the implementation of deal and prepare for resuming talks on Iran's nuclear file, the statement concluded. (end)
hss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment