Qatar Subjected To Treacherous Attack By Israel, Says PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar was subjected to a treacherous attack by the Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday, which can only be interpreted as an act of state terrorism, stressed HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani at special press conference held in Doha Tuesday.
HE the prime minster said the assault targeted the headquarters of the political bureau of Hamas during the ongoing negotiations.
“From the very first moment, and under the directives of His Highness the Amir, the security authorities, the civil defence, and other agencies concerned immediately responded to the incident. The casualties and martyrs resulting from this treacherous attack were recorded, and the necessary measures were taken to ensure public safety and contain its consequences.” HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, pointed out that Qatar will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty or the integrity of its territory, and that it will respond firmly to any reckless breach or aggression that targets its security and threatens the stability of the region.
“Qatar reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack and will take all necessary measures to address it. The directives of His Highness the Amir are clear: the security of citizens and expatriates is our top priority. Accordingly, starting from Wednesday, a comprehensive review of the policies and procedures will begin to ensure deterrence of such actions and prevent their recurrence.” He noted that the Israeli attack that took place on the Qatari soil can only be described as state terrorism carried out by someone like Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“Within the context of these systematic policies and his ongoing attempts to destabilise regional security and stability, this is nothing more than a clear message to the entire region.
“That message is that there is a rogue player in this region, one that engages in continuous political bullying and violates the sovereignty of states. Netanyahu himself has declared that he intends to reshape the Middle East. Does this message mean that he also seeks to reshape the Gulf?
“We believe that today we have reached a critical juncture where the entire region must respond to such barbaric actions, which reflect the brutality of this individual who is leading the region toward a level, unfortunately, that cannot be repaired-one that makes it impossible to work within the international systems, frameworks, and laws, all of which he has blatantly disregarded.” HE Sheikh Mohammed added that at this point of time there is a need for a collective response from the entire region.
He stressed that this attack was not only a blatant violation of all international laws but also a transgression of the most basic ethical and moral standards.“We are speaking about a mediating state that is hosting official negotiations under a declared sponsorship and in the presence of official delegations. However, the missiles were launched and fired targeting the negotiating delegation from the other side. By what logic or moral standard can this be accepted? What took place can only be described as outright treachery.”
He added that in recent days, intense negotiations were held at the request of the American side to discuss the latest proposal it had submitted.“Despite being fully aware and actively involved through the continuous dispatch of its delegations to Doha, the Israeli side deliberately worked to obstruct every effort aimed at opening a window for peace.
“Does the world need a clearer message than this? Who is the one closing the door to peace? Does the international community still need further proof? Who is the real bully in this region?
He pointed out that history will write down this incident as a flagrant violation of the International laws and traditions.
“We have to take this incident into consideration as the infringement on the sovereignty of countries and recklessness that should not be overlooked.”
The prime minister stressed that Qatar is taking all the necessary measures in coordination with friendly and brotherly countries against this unjustifiable attack. He said that all such measures to be taken shall be announced in the coming days.
He expressed his condolences for the Qatari personnel from the internal security forces who was martyred during the attack.
“All the necessary measures have been taken to guarantee the safety and security of the public as Qatar will never spare efforts to defend its sovereignty and integrity of its territories. It will deal decisively with any reckless action or attack that touches on its security and the security of the region.”
HE the prime minister said that the American side informed Qatar government ten minutes after the attack took place and the US said that they had just received the message.
He affirmed that the attack was a 100% treacherous operation; no body informed ahead, and any other talk or tales about this are only lies and unfounded rumours.
He said the efficiency of the Qatari air defence system was proven during the Iranian missile attacks.“However, these attacks were conducted using sophisticated weaponry that were not detected by the radar.”
He said that Israeli side used to send its delegation to Doha for negotiations in a continuous manner, and they knew that the peace negotiations were going on attack Israeli act of state terrorism Hamas
HE the prime minster said the assault targeted the headquarters of the political bureau of Hamas during the ongoing negotiations.
“From the very first moment, and under the directives of His Highness the Amir, the security authorities, the civil defence, and other agencies concerned immediately responded to the incident. The casualties and martyrs resulting from this treacherous attack were recorded, and the necessary measures were taken to ensure public safety and contain its consequences.” HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, pointed out that Qatar will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty or the integrity of its territory, and that it will respond firmly to any reckless breach or aggression that targets its security and threatens the stability of the region.
“Qatar reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack and will take all necessary measures to address it. The directives of His Highness the Amir are clear: the security of citizens and expatriates is our top priority. Accordingly, starting from Wednesday, a comprehensive review of the policies and procedures will begin to ensure deterrence of such actions and prevent their recurrence.” He noted that the Israeli attack that took place on the Qatari soil can only be described as state terrorism carried out by someone like Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“Within the context of these systematic policies and his ongoing attempts to destabilise regional security and stability, this is nothing more than a clear message to the entire region.
“That message is that there is a rogue player in this region, one that engages in continuous political bullying and violates the sovereignty of states. Netanyahu himself has declared that he intends to reshape the Middle East. Does this message mean that he also seeks to reshape the Gulf?
“We believe that today we have reached a critical juncture where the entire region must respond to such barbaric actions, which reflect the brutality of this individual who is leading the region toward a level, unfortunately, that cannot be repaired-one that makes it impossible to work within the international systems, frameworks, and laws, all of which he has blatantly disregarded.” HE Sheikh Mohammed added that at this point of time there is a need for a collective response from the entire region.
He stressed that this attack was not only a blatant violation of all international laws but also a transgression of the most basic ethical and moral standards.“We are speaking about a mediating state that is hosting official negotiations under a declared sponsorship and in the presence of official delegations. However, the missiles were launched and fired targeting the negotiating delegation from the other side. By what logic or moral standard can this be accepted? What took place can only be described as outright treachery.”
He added that in recent days, intense negotiations were held at the request of the American side to discuss the latest proposal it had submitted.“Despite being fully aware and actively involved through the continuous dispatch of its delegations to Doha, the Israeli side deliberately worked to obstruct every effort aimed at opening a window for peace.
“Does the world need a clearer message than this? Who is the one closing the door to peace? Does the international community still need further proof? Who is the real bully in this region?
He pointed out that history will write down this incident as a flagrant violation of the International laws and traditions.
“We have to take this incident into consideration as the infringement on the sovereignty of countries and recklessness that should not be overlooked.”
The prime minister stressed that Qatar is taking all the necessary measures in coordination with friendly and brotherly countries against this unjustifiable attack. He said that all such measures to be taken shall be announced in the coming days.
He expressed his condolences for the Qatari personnel from the internal security forces who was martyred during the attack.
“All the necessary measures have been taken to guarantee the safety and security of the public as Qatar will never spare efforts to defend its sovereignty and integrity of its territories. It will deal decisively with any reckless action or attack that touches on its security and the security of the region.”
HE the prime minister said that the American side informed Qatar government ten minutes after the attack took place and the US said that they had just received the message.
He affirmed that the attack was a 100% treacherous operation; no body informed ahead, and any other talk or tales about this are only lies and unfounded rumours.
He said the efficiency of the Qatari air defence system was proven during the Iranian missile attacks.“However, these attacks were conducted using sophisticated weaponry that were not detected by the radar.”
He said that Israeli side used to send its delegation to Doha for negotiations in a continuous manner, and they knew that the peace negotiations were going on attack Israeli act of state terrorism Hamas
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment