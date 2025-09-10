Israeli Strikes On Doha Spark Widespread Global Reactions

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Israel carried out an airstrike in Doha, the capital of Qatar, reportedly targeting senior Hamas leaders, according to multiple media outlets.

On Tuesday, around 3 p.m. local time, several explosions were heard across Doha, and plumes of smoke were seen rising over the skyline, Al Jazeera reported.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Israel's military confirmed it had launched missiles into Doha, stating that the strike was aimed at a compound believed to be housing political leaders of Hamas.

The targeted area, West Bay Lagoon, is known for its foreign embassies, schools, residential communities and international presence.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the strike as a violation of international law and Qatari sovereignty.

The statement warned that the incident posed a threat to the safety of Qatari citizens and residents. Several countries and regional blocs also criticized the attack.

This marks the first time Israel has carried out a direct military operation inside Qatar - a nation that has frequently served as a mediator in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Over the past two years, Israeli officials have visited Doha on multiple occasions for such talks.

According to Al Jazeera, Hamas officials claimed the strike targeted its ceasefire negotiation team, which was in Doha at the time to discuss a new proposal put forward by the United States.

Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas's political bureau, stated that the leadership had survived the attack.

Among those believed to have been targeted were senior leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Khaled Meshaal.

But the attack killed al-Hayya's son, Humam, and one of his top aides, al-Hindi told Al Jazeera. Contact had also been lost with three other bodyguards, he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office later issued a post on social media platform X, asserting that Israel had acted unilaterally:“Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, described the incident as a“criminal attack” and“a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.”

He added that it represented a serious threat to Qatar's security and regional stability.

“While strongly condemning this attack, the State of Qatar affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior... Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as they become available,” the statement read.

Global Reactions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike, calling it a“flagrant violation” of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry strongly denounced the attack, describing it as“brutal Israeli aggression” and a“flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar.” The ministry reaffirmed its“full solidarity” with Qatar.

Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the airstrike demonstrated Israel's lack of interest in reaching a resolution to end the Gaza conflict.

The United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan released a statement expressing solidarity with Qatar, describing the attack as“blatant and cowardly.”

Iran's Foreign Ministry labeled the strike a“violation of international law,” according to Iranian media reports.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack on social media, calling it“totally unjustified” and a“brazen violation” of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He warned that such actions could threaten regional peace and stability.

Several other countries and organizations, including Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, the Maldives, Lebanon, Morocco, Algeria, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, also issued condemnations of the attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Qatar's Emir in a post on X, describing the attack as“unacceptable, whatever the reason may be,” and stressed that“war must under no circumstances spread in the region.”

The United Kingdom cautioned against any“further escalation of violence” in the region and stated it had no prior knowledge of the strike.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan also condemned the targeting of Hamas's political office in Qatar and called for an immediate end to Israel's ongoing atrocities.

sa