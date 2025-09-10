Macron assigns Armed Forces Minister as PM
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has assigned Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu as the country’s new prime minister, the presidency announced Tuesday.
Lecornu takes over following the removal of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, who was defeated in a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on Monday.
According to the presidential statement, the new premier has been tasked with holding talks with political parties before forming a cabinet. The goal, it said, is to “build the necessary agreements for the decisions of the coming months." It further noted that “the prime minister's actions will be guided by the defense of our independence and our power, the service of the French people, and political and institutional stability for the unity of the country." The statement added that “the president of the republic is convinced that on these bases, an agreement between the political forces is possible while respecting the convictions of each.”
At 39, Lecornu is the only minister to have continuously served since Macron entered office in 2017. Over the years, he has held posts including Secretary of State for Ecological and Inclusive Transition, Minister Delegate for Local Authorities, and Minister of Overseas Territories, before assuming the defense portfolio.
His predecessor, Bayrou, had been seeking approval for a 2026 budget plan that aimed to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) in an effort to reduce France’s public debt, which has risen to 113% of GDP. The proposal failed, with 364 lawmakers voting against it compared to 194 in favor, while 15 abstained.
France also continues to struggle with one of the European Union’s largest budget deficits, currently at 5.8%.
