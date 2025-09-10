Pig Heads Found Outside Paris Mosques Trigger Outrage
(MENAFN) At least six pig heads were discovered Tuesday morning in front of mosques throughout the Paris metropolitan area, prompting strong condemnation from French authorities and community leaders.
The Paris police prefecture reported that the heads were found outside mosques in Montrouge, Malakoff, Montreuil, and three sites within Paris, a news outlet noted.
In Montreuil, one head was placed in front of the Islah mosque.
The prefect of Seine-Saint-Denis described the act as an “abject act” and expressed support for the local Muslim community.
Several incidents occurred in Paris itself, including the 20th arrondissement on Rue Marey, the 18th arrondissement where a pig head was left in a suitcase, and the 15th arrondissement outside the Ar-Rahma mosque.
Local mayor Philippe Goujon said surveillance cameras captured a masked individual leaving one of the heads around 3 a.m. (0100 GMT), which was later found by a worshipper arriving for morning prayers.
Authorities indicated that two of the pig heads had the word “Macron” painted in blue.
The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that the criminal investigation unit is handling the case under charges of incitement to hatred aggravated by racial or religious discrimination.
Paris Police Prefect Laurent Nunez condemned the actions on the social media platform X, calling them “abject acts” and pledging that “everything is being done to find the perpetrators.”
