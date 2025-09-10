Patient Lifting Equipment Market To Reach US$ 20.5 Bn By 2035, Expanding At 12.9% CAGR From 20252035 TMR

Patient Lifting Equipment Market

Rising chronic diseases, aging population, and advanced lifting technologies fuel strong growth in the global patient lifting equipment market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The patient lifting equipment market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by demographic shifts, rising chronic conditions, and increasing healthcare investments worldwide. Valued at US$ 5,474.3 million in 2024, the industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2025 to 2035, reaching over US$ 20,550.1 million by 2035. As healthcare systems prioritize patient safety and caregiver well-being, the adoption of advanced lifting equipment is set to expand substantially across hospitals, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, and home care environments.Market Size and GrowthThe patient lifting equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, with demand steadily increasing due to higher hospitalization rates, home healthcare adoption, and the global rise in disability cases. From its current valuation of US$ 5.47 billion in 2024, the market is on track to nearly quadruple by 2035. This impressive growth trajectory highlights the growing recognition of lifting solutions as a critical element in modern healthcare delivery.Key factors behind this growth include the rising number of mobility-impaired individuals, coupled with the global shift toward aging populations who increasingly require mobility assistance. Additionally, healthcare facilities worldwide are emphasizing safe patient handling protocols to reduce workplace injuries among caregivers, a trend that directly accelerates market adoption.Market SegmentationThe patient lifting equipment market can be segmented by product type, application, end-user, and region. Among product types, manual patient lifts dominate the market, largely due to their cost-effectiveness and versatility. These devices remain attractive for smaller healthcare facilities and home care settings where budgetary constraints are significant. Although automated and motorized lifting systems are gaining ground, manual lifts continue to account for substantial market share.In terms of application, patient transfer equipment leads the market, reflecting the high frequency of patient mobility needs in daily healthcare practices. Whether in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, or home settings, transfers between beds, chairs, commodes, and therapy units occur multiple times a day. Regulations such as OSHA guidelines also mandate safe patient handling practices, further driving demand for transfer-focused lifting devices.Regional AnalysisRegionally, North America leads the global market, underpinned by advanced healthcare systems, high awareness levels, and significant investments in modern patient handling technologies. The United States, in particular, has seen a surge in adoption due to its large geriatric population, higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and strong regulatory frameworks promoting caregiver safety.Europe follows closely, driven by government-backed healthcare infrastructure upgrades and increasing focus on long-term eldercare. Countries like Germany, the U.K., and France are key contributors to the region's growth. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2035, propelled by rapid healthcare modernization, rising healthcare spending in countries like China and India, and growing emphasis on home healthcare services.Market Drivers and ChallengesIncrease in Prevalence of Chronic Conditions and DisabilitiesThe rising incidence of chronic illnesses such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and Parkinson's disease has significantly fueled demand for patient lifting equipment. These conditions often result in impaired mobility, necessitating frequent use of lifts and transfer systems. According to the World Health Organization, 1.3 billion people worldwide live with significant disabilities, representing one in six individuals. This demographic shift underscores the urgent need for advanced mobility assistance solutions to maintain quality of life and ensure safe patient handling.Growing Geriatric Population and Healthcare ExpenditureThe global population aged 65 and above is expanding at unprecedented rates, particularly in developed economies. This group is more susceptible to mobility challenges, longer hospital stays, and the need for assisted care. Rising healthcare expenditures worldwide are enabling governments and private institutions to invest in patient handling solutions that improve safety and efficiency. Moreover, the increasing preference for home-based care is boosting demand for portable and user-friendly lifting equipment, ensuring elderly individuals can maintain independence and dignity in their living environments.Key ChallengesDespite strong growth drivers, the market faces certain barriers. High costs of advanced automated lifting equipment remain a hurdle for smaller healthcare providers and developing markets. Additionally, lack of adequate training among caregivers can lead to underutilization or misuse of equipment, limiting effectiveness. Resistance to change and budgetary constraints in healthcare institutions also slow down adoption rates in some regions.Market TrendsThe industry is witnessing a clear shift toward technologically advanced lifting equipment. Leading companies are investing in motorized lifts, automated slings, and portable systems that enhance both patient comfort and caregiver safety. Smart patient handling devices with sensors, weight-detection features, and digital integration are also entering the market, offering data-driven insights into patient transfers and reducing risk of injury.Gain an understanding of key findings from our Report in this sample -Competitive LandscapeThe patient lifting equipment market is highly competitive, with several global and regional players striving to enhance their product offerings and expand market reach. Key players include Arjo, Baxter, Benmor Medical, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Etac AB, GF Health Products, Guldmann A/S, Invacare Holdings, Joerns Healthcare, K Care Healthcare Solutions, Medline Industries, Prism Medical UK, and Stryker.These companies are focusing on product innovation, partnerships with healthcare providers, and geographic expansion. For instance, Invacare Corporation launched the Birdie Evo XPLUS in 2022, a patient lift designed to improve comfort and safety in post-acute care. Strategic acquisitions, mergers, and R&D investments are also common strategies used by these players to stay competitive.Future OutlookLooking ahead to 2035, the patient lifting equipment market is poised for robust growth as healthcare systems continue prioritizing patient safety, caregiver well-being, and technological innovation. Automation, smart systems, and AI-integrated lifting devices are expected to revolutionize the industry, offering safer, more efficient, and data-driven patient handling solutions.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market:Africa Lead Acid Battery Market:Biogas Plant Market:Algae Market:About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. 