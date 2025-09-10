IXT Selects Valid To Deliver Global SIM Supply And OTA Platform

Valid and IXT partner to deliver seamless IoT Connectivity

Valid announces that IXT, a cutting-edge full MVNO transforming global IoT connectivity, has chosen Valid to supply IoT SIM cards and its OTA platform.

- Henning Solberg, CEO and CTO at IXTMADRID, SPAIN, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Valid announces that IXT, a cutting-edge full MVNO transforming global IoT connectivity, has chosen Valid to supply IoT SIM cards and its Over-the-Air (OTA) platform. This partnership accelerates IXT's mission to offer seamless, secure, and scalable IoT services worldwide.Valid's SIM technology and OTA platform enable IXT to efficiently manage and provision SIM profiles across its global network. These integrated solutions deliver flexible, reliable connectivity, streamline profile updates, and enhance real-time service responsiveness.The IoT market is experiencing rapid expansion. Counterpoint Research forecasts that global cellular IoT connections grow by 88% - from 3.3 billion in 2023 to 6.2 billion by 2030 - driven by enterprise and industrial-scale deployments. This underscores the demand for scalable, secure provisioning solutions such as Valid's OTA platform.IXT is committed to simplifying IoT connectivity , offering out-of-the-box, enterprise-grade services for industries including smart cities, EV charging, logistics, and manufacturing. This collaboration allows IXT to scale operations while maintaining the highest standards of network performance and security."Partnering with Valid allows us to streamline our SIM provisioning and ensure our customers enjoy flexible, secure, and instant connectivity. Valid's expertise and OTA platform plays an important role in IXT's flexible framework for managed Global connectivity", said Henning Solberg CTO, IXT."We're excited to collaborate with IXT as they redefine IoT connectivity on a global scale." said Pierre Lassus, SVP Global Mobile Sales & Digital Services, Valid."Our SIM and OTA solutions are designed to deliver efficiency and reliability, perfectly aligning with IXT's innovative approach and our vision to enable seamless digital journeys everywhere."

Lisbeth Nordvik

IXT

+47 402 30 587

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.