Brazilian Stocks Hold Steady As Investors Weigh Political Risks And Economic Data
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Bovespa index opened the morning at 141,618.29, nearly unchanged from Tuesday, after a session marked by narrow trading ranges and lighter volume.
Official sources confirm turnover hit R$18.4 billion, reflecting risk aversion ahead of key inflation data and escalating judicial developments targeting Brazil's former president.
The previous day, the market's flat close resulted from profit-taking in large caps such as Raízen and Cosan. Petrobras' shares provided modest upward pressure as global oil prices advanced.
Vale's stock fluctuated around its recent levels due to uncertain iron ore demand from top buyer China. Broader industrial and consumer sentiment continues to wobble.
Government data show Brazil's manufacturing sector lost further momentum in August, underscoring strains from high borrowing costs and stagnant demand.
Auto production rose last month, but domestic sales dropped, exposing weaknesses in core consumer and industrial veins of the economy.
The banking sector remains defensive, with state lender Banco do Brasil pushing for government relief as rural clients struggle under the weight of low commodity prices and adverse weather.
Energy equities faced renewed selling as Brava Energia's consortium partner defaulted on crucial oil field payments, aggravating sentiment across smaller hydrocarbons and renewables.
These sectoral setbacks, coupled with wider political friction before the Supreme Court, dampened risk appetite. Globally, U.S. equities closed at record highs, supported by expectations of interest rate cuts following softer employment data.
Asian and European markets opened with mixed signals, absorbing U.S. policy cues and awaiting local inflation prints.
From a technical viewpoint, the Ibovespa now consolidates near its highest 2025 levels. In the daily chart, the 21-period and 50-period moving averages confirm bullish alignment, but price action reveals waning momentum.
MACD shows a positive bias, though histogram bars narrowed overnight, pointing to lessening upward drive. RSI readings hover at 62, below the overbought mark, but indicate no imminent reversal.
Bollinger Bands contracted slightly, suggesting volatility pulled back after the recent rally. Support levels remain strong near 138,000, marked by previous consolidation and the 100-day moving average.
Immediate resistance emerges just above 142,200, capped by repeated failed breakouts this week. The Global Liquidity Index (NDQ), charted in yellow, dipped during the last session, signaling less cross-border capital support.
Volume failed to confirm bullish breakouts, which could limit further gains unless fresh money enters the market. ETF flows into Brazilian equities stayed muted while select institutional funds trimmed energy and agribusiness exposure due to uncertain fundamentals.
The top five gainers and losers for the session, according to exchange data, included notable moves in Raízen, Cosan, Petrobras, Vale, and Brava Energia, with the two former suffering sharpest declines after profit-taking and sector headwinds.
The Bovespa's muted action on lower volume signals investors want clarity on inflation, politics, and global demand before betting on new highs.
Official sources confirm turnover hit R$18.4 billion, reflecting risk aversion ahead of key inflation data and escalating judicial developments targeting Brazil's former president.
The previous day, the market's flat close resulted from profit-taking in large caps such as Raízen and Cosan. Petrobras' shares provided modest upward pressure as global oil prices advanced.
Vale's stock fluctuated around its recent levels due to uncertain iron ore demand from top buyer China. Broader industrial and consumer sentiment continues to wobble.
Government data show Brazil's manufacturing sector lost further momentum in August, underscoring strains from high borrowing costs and stagnant demand.
Auto production rose last month, but domestic sales dropped, exposing weaknesses in core consumer and industrial veins of the economy.
The banking sector remains defensive, with state lender Banco do Brasil pushing for government relief as rural clients struggle under the weight of low commodity prices and adverse weather.
Energy equities faced renewed selling as Brava Energia's consortium partner defaulted on crucial oil field payments, aggravating sentiment across smaller hydrocarbons and renewables.
These sectoral setbacks, coupled with wider political friction before the Supreme Court, dampened risk appetite. Globally, U.S. equities closed at record highs, supported by expectations of interest rate cuts following softer employment data.
Asian and European markets opened with mixed signals, absorbing U.S. policy cues and awaiting local inflation prints.
From a technical viewpoint, the Ibovespa now consolidates near its highest 2025 levels. In the daily chart, the 21-period and 50-period moving averages confirm bullish alignment, but price action reveals waning momentum.
MACD shows a positive bias, though histogram bars narrowed overnight, pointing to lessening upward drive. RSI readings hover at 62, below the overbought mark, but indicate no imminent reversal.
Bollinger Bands contracted slightly, suggesting volatility pulled back after the recent rally. Support levels remain strong near 138,000, marked by previous consolidation and the 100-day moving average.
Immediate resistance emerges just above 142,200, capped by repeated failed breakouts this week. The Global Liquidity Index (NDQ), charted in yellow, dipped during the last session, signaling less cross-border capital support.
Volume failed to confirm bullish breakouts, which could limit further gains unless fresh money enters the market. ETF flows into Brazilian equities stayed muted while select institutional funds trimmed energy and agribusiness exposure due to uncertain fundamentals.
The top five gainers and losers for the session, according to exchange data, included notable moves in Raízen, Cosan, Petrobras, Vale, and Brava Energia, with the two former suffering sharpest declines after profit-taking and sector headwinds.
The Bovespa's muted action on lower volume signals investors want clarity on inflation, politics, and global demand before betting on new highs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment