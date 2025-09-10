Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000-Crore Estate: In Case Filed By Karisma Kapoor's Kids, Delhi HC Asks Priya To File List Of Assets

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi high court has issued summons in a suit filed by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children – Samaira Kapur (20) and Kiaan Raj Kapur (15) who have filed a lawsuit against Priya Kapur to demand a share in their late father and businessman Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000-crore estate.

A bench of justice Jyoti Singh refused to immediately pass an order for status quo on Sunjay's properties but asked his wife Priya Kapur to file a list of the assets held by the businessman. Court will be hearing the matter next on 9th October, 2025.

Background the appeal

On Tuesday, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur moved to the Delhi High Court seeking action for being wrongfully excluded from Sunjay Kapur's will following his death.

The children, represented by their mother Karisma Kapur alleged that Priya Kapur (Sachdev), Sunjay Kapur's third wife who he was married to at the time of his death, manipulated their father's will to receive ownership of all his assets.

The lawsuit named Priya Kapur, her minor son, Kapur's mother Rani Kapur, and the purported executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah as the defendants, said a report by Bar & Bench.

The contested will , dated March 21, 2025 states that Sunjay Kapur left his entire personal wealth to his wife Priya Kapur. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants conspired with two others - Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma to forge the original will in favour of Priya Kapur.

What are the demands of Sunjay Kapur's kids?

Kapur, 53, died of a heart attack on June 12 while playing polo in Surrey, UK. His children argued that until their father's death, they shared a close relationship with him, including frequent trips together, holidays, and regular involvement in his business and personal milestones.

Their plea accuses Priya Kapur of initially denying the existence of any will, saying that all of Sunjay's assets were held under the R.K. Family Trust. However, she later presented a will, excluding other legal heirs. The children have thereby pled the court to declare them as Class I legal heirs.

It also requests the court to pass a decree of partition granting them a one-fifth share each in their father's assets. While the case is progressing, the lawsuit also seeks to freeze all personal assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur until the issue is resolved, as per the report by B&B.