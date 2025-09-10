China's Gallium Grip Squeezing And Eroding US Military's Edge

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's chokehold on gallium is quietly rewriting the rules of the arms race, leaving the US scrambling to keep its military electronics-and its edge-switched on. While the US remains the world leader in overall defense spending and innovation, China's grip on gallium highlights how supply chain bottlenecks can offset traditional advantages.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that China has quietly imposed de facto sanctions on the US semiconductor industry by restricting exports of critical minerals such as gallium and germanium. This move has widened the technological gap in military radar systems.

The shift was underscored during a military parade in Tiananmen Square, where China unveiled advanced weapons powered by gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors. According to a report by the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Physics, China's dominance in GaN technology-used in phased array radar-has enabled rapid deployment of compact, high-performance systems across its armed forces.

While the US pioneered active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, its naval fleet still relies heavily on older systems, with only recent upgrades to SPY-6 AESA on select destroyers. China's strategic control over GaN production, bolstered by its near-monopoly on refined gallium and a mature industrial chain, has allowed it to integrate military and civilian applications, accelerating innovation and reducing costs.

The export controls, framed as national security measures, were reaffirmed in December 2024. Analysts say this silent sanction has reshaped the global arms race, with China now fielding radar networks capable of detecting stealth aircraft and ballistic missiles at a scale the US could not match.

Aidan Power-Riggs and others, in a July 2025 report for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), note that China controls 98% of global gallium production, leveraging its dominance in aluminum refining and proprietary extraction technologies to weaponize supply chains amid escalating trade tensions.