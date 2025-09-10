Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Second Day Of 13Th Meeting Of CICA Think Tank Forum Kicks Off In Baku (PHOTO)

2025-09-10 03:06:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ The final day of the forum on the theme "Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA)" began in Baku today, Trend reports.

The event is jointly organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAIR) and the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS).

Today, discussions will be held on the theme "CICA as an International Organization-Transformation and Capacity Building."

On the first day of the forum, discussions were held on the topics "Promoting Security through Development-Exploring New Approaches to Security Management in Asia," "Cooperation in Supply Chains in the Era of Green and Digital Transformation," and "Strengthening Eurasian Connectivity: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Middle Corridor, the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), and Other Projects."

MENAFN10092025000187011040ID1110041220

