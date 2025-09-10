Breast Cancer Gene (BRCA) Mutations Treatment Market To Reach USD $6.56 Billion By 2029 At 7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Breast Cancer Gene (BRCA) Mutations Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Breast Cancer Gene (BRCA) Mutations Treatment Market?

There has been robust growth in the market size of treatments for mutations in the breast cancer gene (BRCA) in recent years. An escalation from $4.67 billion in 2024 to $5.01 billion in 2025, equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%, is projected. Factors leading to this growth during the historic period include an increase in genetic testing availability, enhanced government and private backing for oncology research, a surge in the demand for tailor-made medicine, the rise in the adoption of preventive healthcare practices, and a growing count of high-risk population getting screened.

The market for treatment of mutations in the breast cancer gene, or BRCA, is on a trajectory for robust expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it's projected to reach $6.56 billion, which represents an annual growth rate compounded by 7.0%. The surge in growth predicted over this period is largely due to factors such as the increasing acceptance of genetic testing within insurance plans, rising demand for accompanying diagnostics, enhancing focus on screening programs for inherited cancers, growing number of clinical trials aimed at BRCA-associated cancer types, and an uptick in the adoption of surgery to reduce risk. Looking to the future, this market will be shaped by emerging trends such as progress in gene-editing technology, advances in non-invasive diagnostic methods, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning into genetic risk evaluation, development in the use of liquid biopsy for BRCA-related cancers, and groundbreaking innovations in individualized treatment algorithms.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Breast Cancer Gene (BRCA) Mutations Treatment Global Market Growth?

The breast cancer gene (BRCA) mutation treatment market is poised for growth, primarily driven by the surging demand for targeted therapies. These therapies are unique medical treatments that fight cancer by pinpointing and attacking genetic mutations or proteins that contribute to cancer growth. Targeted therapies' appeal lies in their capacity to directly assail cells or molecules causing diseases while causing minimal harm to healthy tissues. This leads to increased treatment efficacy and lower side effects than conventional treatments. Targeted therapies enhance the treatment of breast cancer gene (BRCA) mutations by providing precision medications that specifically target the genetic changes triggering the disease, thereby bettering treatment results and diminishing unwanted side effects. For example, a report by the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), a professional membership organization based in the US, revealed that in July 2023, the number of Phase II gene therapies increased by 5% from 247 at the end of Q1 2023 to 260 by the end of Q2 2023. Consequently, the expanding demand for targeted therapies is fuelling the growth of the breast cancer gene (BRCA) mutation treatment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Breast Cancer Gene (BRCA) Mutations Treatment Market?

Major players in the Breast Cancer Gene (BRCA) Mutations Treatment Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Pfizer Inc.

. Merck & Co. Inc.

. AbbVie Inc.

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. AstraZeneca PLC

. Novartis AG

. GSK plc

. Janssen Biotech Inc.

. Astellas Pharma Inc.

. Agilent Technologies Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Breast Cancer Gene (BRCA) Mutations Treatment Market?

Key players in the breast cancer gene (BRCA) mutation treatment industry are concentrating their efforts on creating advanced solutions like adjuvant treatment. By focusing on enhancing therapeutic and patient outcomes, these treatments aim to eliminate any remaining cancer cells after primary treatment, thereby lessening recurrence possibilities and boosting the overall success rate and patient survival. For instance, UK's AstraZeneca plc and US's Merck & Co., Inc. launched LYNPARZA (olaparib) in August 2022, following its approval by the European Commission for adults suffering from germline BRCA-mutated, HER2-negative high-risk early breast cancer. With this approval, LYNPARZA can be employed as a standalone therapy or in conjunction with endocrine therapy for patients who had neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy earlier. The approval was granted on the back of phase 3 OlympiA trial outcomes that showcased a substantial increase in invasive disease-free survival and overall survival, considerably minimizing the risk of breast cancer recurrence or death.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Breast Cancer Gene (BRCA) Mutations Treatment Market Report?

The breast cancer gene (BRCA) mutations treatment market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Treatment Type: Targeted Therapies, Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy

2) By Indication: Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Prostate Cancer

3) By Administration Route: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Cancer Specialty Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Targeted Therapies: Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors, Mammalian Target Of Rapamycin Inhibitors, Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 4 And 6 Inhibitors, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

2) By Chemotherapy: Platinum-Based chemotherapy, Anthracyclines, Taxanes, Antimetabolites

3) By Hormonal Therapy: Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs), Aromatase Inhibitors, Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders (SERDs), Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Agonists

4) By Immunotherapy: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cancer Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies, Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT)

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Breast Cancer Gene (BRCA) Mutations Treatment Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for BRCA mutation breast cancer treatment. Predictions suggest that Asia-Pacific will witness the quickest growth in this market during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides data for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

