Kabir Bedi Calls Portraying Dadabhai Naoroji In 'Gandhi' One Of His Proudest Experiences
He described the opportunity to bring the iconic leader to life on screen as one of the proudest experiences of his career. In his latest post on Instagram, Kabir highlighted the historical importance and personal honour attached to the role. Taking to his Instagram handle, Bedi posted a couple of his photos along with the other cast of the film from the Toronto International Film Festival. In one of the clicks, Kabir Bedi is seen posing alongside music maestro A. R. Rahman.
For the caption, the senior actor wrote,“Gandhi' premiers to a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival @tiff_net. Proud to have played the grand old man of India, Dadabhai Naoroji, who inspired Gandhi in his early days in London. The audience appreciation touched us all deeply. A great success for its creators @hansalmehta @sameern @sidkhaitan @arrahman and Applause entertainment @applausesocial. And HUGE congrats to the whole cast and crew particularly the stellar @pratikgandhiofficial Thank you for the love Toronto #Gandhi #TIFF #TV #Series #screening #filmfestival #actorslife #redcarpet #film #series #lookout #gandhi.”
Earlier, the 79-year-old actor had shared images from a dinner outing with the team of "Gandhi" and captioned it,“Pre-TIFF screening dinner with team 'Gandhi'. Great honour for the 'Gandhi' series produced by @sameern @applausesocial @sidkhaitan to be selected for TIFF in the Prime Time category. And music by maestro @arrahman. The first show from India to ever be selected! Congratulations to the whole team! Will be sharing more... #gandhi #series #screening #Applause #TVseries.”
Recently,“Gandhi” had its grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), with Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi, Tom Felton, Kabir Bedi, Bhamini Oza, A.R. Rahman, and Sameer Nair gracing the event.
