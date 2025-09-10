Gold Price RISES On September 10Th: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Gold prices continued their upward trend, jumping by ₹1,442 on Tuesday. The price of 24-carat gold, including GST, reached ₹1,13,197 per 10 grams
Gold prices saw a record increase on Tuesday, rising by ₹5,080 to a new high of ₹112,750 per 10 grams. Silver also jumped by ₹2,800 to ₹128,800 per kilo (including all taxes). This surge is due to investors turning to gold as a safe haven in the global market.
Gold prices in Jalgaon hit a record high on Tuesday, with 24-carat gold reaching ₹113,197 per 10 grams, including GST. Prices have been steadily rising, with a jump of nearly ₹1,500 in a single day. The price on September 1 was ₹108,459, increasing by ₹4,738 by September 9. While rising prices are causing concern among consumers, jewelers say that large investors are still turning to gold.
₹ 1,05,000Silver also saw a significant increase on Tuesday. Prices, which had been stable for the past week, jumped by ₹1,030 to ₹129,780 per kilo, including GST. The sudden increase has slightly reduced demand. While the soaring gold prices have led to a 30% drop in gram-based purchases, buying hasn't stopped completely due to the festive season.
