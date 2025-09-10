Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Receives Credentials from New Ambassadors

2025-09-10 03:59:27
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was presented with letters of credentials on Tuesday by newly designated ambassadors.

Erdogan individually received Paraguayan Ambassador Cirilo Guillermo Sosa Flores, Moldovan Ambassador Oleg Serebrian, Australian Ambassador Sally-Anne Vincent, and Luxembourg Ambassador Daniel Da Cruz.

During the meetings, the ambassadors also introduced their embassy teams and family members, and posed for commemorative photographs with Erdogan.

Subsequently, the president held separate discussions with each of the newly accredited envoys.

