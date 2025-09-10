Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Apple Rolls Out iPhone 17, Fresh Products

Apple Rolls Out iPhone 17, Fresh Products


2025-09-10 01:54:27
(MENAFN) Apple Inc. unveiled a fresh lineup of products on Tuesday, including the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone Air, and the third-generation AirPods Pro, showcasing several advanced features.

The iPhone 17 boasts a range of upgrades, including a new Center Stage front camera and dual 48-megapixel (MP) Fusion cameras—the main and ultra-wide lenses. It also comes equipped with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering an enhanced viewing experience, according to Apple.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 is powered by the latest A19 chip, which promises higher performance and increased energy efficiency, ensuring longer device longevity.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes respectively, promise Apple's most powerful performance to date along with a major boost in battery life, the company said.

In addition, Apple introduced the iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.6 millimeters, alongside the new AirPods Pro 3. The AirPods Pro 3 introduces a groundbreaking Live Translation feature, which enables users to engage in natural conversations in different languages.

Powered by computational audio and Apple Intelligence, the translation function supports five languages at launch—English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. Apple plans to expand this capability by adding Italian, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese by the end of the year.

MENAFN10092025000045017169ID1110040956

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search