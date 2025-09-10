Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Outlook 2025: Insights Into Therapies, Research, And Market Potential

DelveInsight's,“ Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer pipeline drugs profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer pipeline products in this space.

Download DelveInsight's comprehensive Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report to explore emerging therapies, key Companies, and future treatment landscapes @ Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report



On 02 September 2025, Amplia Therapeutics Limited conducted a study is testing narmafotinib, a type of drug called a focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor, when it is given in combination with 4 chemotherapy drugs in a regimen called FOLFIRINOX, to patients who have pancreatic cancer which has metastasised (spread). The study is being run in 2 parts. Part A will test increasing dose levels of narmafotinib in at least 3 people per dose at up to 4 dose levels to assess safety.

On 02 September 2025, Verastem Inc. organized a study will assess the safety and efficacy of avutometinib (VS-6766) and defactinib in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) who have been previously untreated.

On 02 September 2025, Exelixis announced a study is to assess the effectiveness of zanzalintinib compared to everolimus in participants with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic neuroendocrine tumors.

DelveInsight's Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer treatment.

The leading Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Companies such as Xencor, MEI Pharma, Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Mustang Bio, Novartis, Loxo Oncology, Genmab, Nkarta, Nurix Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics and others. Promising Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Therapies such as Parvovirus H-1 (H-1PV), Sunitinib, Napabucasin, Nab-paclitaxel, Gemcitabine, Dasatinib, mFOLFOX6 , and others.

Access DelveInsight's in-depth Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Trials and Studies

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Motixafortide: BioLineRx

Motixafortide (formerly known as BL-8040/BKT140) is a novel selective inhibitor of the CXCR4 chemokine receptor. CXCR4, is a well validated therapeutic target that is involved in the mobilization and trafficking of hematopoietic stem cells, immune cells and cancer cells from the bone marrow and the lymph nodes to the peripheral blood. Motixafortide is being developed as a platform for several indications including mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) for autologous transplantations, treatment of solid tumors, and other hematological malignancies.

Fuzuloparib: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

Fuzuloparib is a small molecule, orally active PARP inhibitor being developed by Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co for the treatment of solid cancers. Fuzuloparib has been approved in China for the treatment of ovarian cancer (including fallopian tube cancer or primary peritoneal cancer), and phase II and III trials are investigating fuzuloparib for the treatment of other solid cancers, including cancers of the pancreas, breast, prostate and lungs.

HP518: Hinova Pharmaceuticals

HP518, a highly selective and orally bioavailable chimeric degrader targeting androgen receptor (AR) with the potential to overcome the drug resistance of prostate cancer due to some specific AR mutations. In discovery and preclinical studies, HP518 showed high degradation activity against wild type AR and some specific AR mutants that are resistant to enzalutamide, and excellent antitumor activity in xenograft mouse models. HP518 is highly selective for AR.

The Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Treatment.

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer market.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer pipeline. Explore DelveInsight's expert-driven report today! @ Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Unmet Needs

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Companies

Xencor, MEI Pharma, Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Mustang Bio, Novartis, Loxo Oncology, Genmab, Nkarta, Nurix Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics and others.

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous Subcutaneous

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Small molecule

Cell Therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Download DelveInsight's latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Therapies and key Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Developments @ Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Companies- Xencor, MEI Pharma, Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Mustang Bio, Novartis, Loxo Oncology, Genmab, Nkarta, Nurix Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics and others.

Promising Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Therapies - Parvovirus H-1 (H-1PV), Sunitinib, Napabucasin, Nab-paclitaxel, Gemcitabine, Dasatinib, mFOLFOX6 , and others.

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report-access it now! @ Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMetastatic Pancreatic Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMetastatic Pancreatic Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Rucaparib: Eleison PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)MDB 401 B: Panbela TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)SBP 101: Takeda OncologyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMetastatic Pancreatic Cancer Key CompaniesMetastatic Pancreatic Cancer Key ProductsMetastatic Pancreatic Cancer- Unmet NeedsMetastatic Pancreatic Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersMetastatic Pancreatic Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMetastatic Pancreatic Cancer Analyst ViewsMetastatic Pancreatic Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.