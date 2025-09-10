Bengaluru Techie Debates Buying ₹2.7 Crore 3BHK With ₹1.8 Crore Loan. Reddit Weighs In
The techie, who has lived in South Bengaluru for nearly a decade, explained that both he and his wife earn a combined ₹5.1 lakh per month. Their household expenses average ₹60,000–70,000, and they maintain a ₹20 lakh emergency fund, another ₹20 lakh buffer, and passive rental income of ₹18,000 per month from a 2BHK in their hometown. With no children planned for the next few years, the couple is prepared to put down ₹90 lakh as a down payment and fees without touching their mutual funds or stock portfolio.Also Read | Bengaluru Google techie sparks debate over reality of FAANG life videos
The property in question is a 1,800 sq. ft. apartment in an eight-year-old gated community built by a reputed developer. Located close to the metro, with greenery and good maintenance, the project promises comfort as well as convenience.“We're considering settling down in the same neighbourhood rather than shifting towards Varthur or Sarjapur where most IT companies are located,” he wrote.See the post here:The Dilemma
While some Redditors praised the prime location and the couple's strong financial planning, many felt the price was steep. They pointed out that similar 3BHKs in gated societies in South Bengaluru range from ₹1.8–2.3 crore, urging him to negotiate harder or explore alternatives near the Outer Ring Road for better long-term appreciation.Also Read | Man warns of 'dangerous' palm oil in Kurkure in Delhi vs Bengaluru
Others advised him to weigh the purchase against his life plans. If the couple intends to stay for 15–20 years, the investment might make sense, but if relocation or going abroad is a possibility, renting could be wiser.The Larger Question
The post taps into a growing concern among India's urban professionals: is it worth stretching finances to own a“dream home” in a familiar neighbourhood, or is renting the smarter choice in a city where property prices are often inflated?Also Read | 'Aliens in our own city': Man considers leaving Bengaluru after decade-long stay
One user summed it up bluntly:“Always buy the right thing at the right price. With your finances, you can afford this home. But ask yourself - is it truly worth ₹2.7 crore?”
