MENAFN - SWNS Digital) Four in 10 Brits wouldn't know what to do if they had a gas leak in their home.

A poll of 2,000 adults found only 51 per cent feel properly educated about the risks of a gas leak, while only 48 per cent feel confident they could turn off their main gas supply if needed.

And just 29 per cent who have ever had to identify and deal with a carbon monoxide leak felt confident doing so.

It also emerged less than half (47 per cent) have ever installed a carbon monoxide alarm to alert them to this dangerous substance in their homes.

The research, commissioned by British Gas [] ahead of Gas Safety Week, found 18 per cent of adults wish they were taught how to spot a gas leak in school.

Faye Lackey, a British Gas engineer, said:“It's clear that as a nation we are not as confident as we should be when it comes to gas safety.

“But a few simple steps can make a big difference when staying gas safe at home.

“An annual boiler service and gas appliances check is a quick job that can catch issues early and keep everything running smoothly.

“Regular checks will also help to prevent more serious issues, such as fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Worryingly, only 45 per cent of those polled said they wouldn't feel comfortable even checking their carbon monoxide alarm, according to the OnePoll data.

And a further 16 per cent admitted they have never enlisted a professional to conduct a gas safety check on their household gas appliances such as boilers, fireplaces, and ovens.

Faye added:“If anyone comes to your home to work on gas appliances, it's essential that they're on the Gas Safe Register.

“Installing a carbon monoxide alarm and checking it's in good working condition regularly will help the overall safety of your home.

“Make sure it's got a British Standard mark and check the lifespan of the detector so that you know when it's time to replace it.

“If you smell gas and suspect a gas leak, you should take action immediately by calling the Gas Emergency Service at 0800 111 999.

“Turn gas off at the shut off valve, ventilate the area by opening windows and door and then evacuate the area quickly.”

FAYE'S TOP TIPS FOR MAINTAINING GAS SAFETY IN THE HOME:

. Know the warning signs – Pay attention to yellow or orange rather than blue flames on a gas hob, which might signal poor combustion and a potential carbon monoxide risk, as well as black marks or stains around the appliance, excessive condensation in the room, or unusual smells or noises.

. Book regular checks – All gas appliances such as boilers, cookers, and fireplaces should be serviced at least once a year by a Gas Safe registered engineer.

. Install an audible carbon monoxide alarm – test it monthly to ensure it's working, replace batteries when needed, and replace it according to the manufacturer's guidance.

. Keep vents and flues clear – for homes with chimneys or flues, you may also need to arrange for them to be inspected and swept regularly to prevent blockages.

. Check for leaks – If you ever smell gas, open windows and doors, switch off the gas supply at the meter if safe to do so, leave the property, and call the emergency gas line immediately.

. Use appliances properly – never use a cooker or oven to heat a room, and don't run portable heaters in poorly ventilated spaces.

. Be careful with DIY – attempting to install, modify, or repair gas appliances yourself is both illegal and dangerous. Always use a Gas Safe registered engineer.

. Keep records – Renters should be provided with, and keep, a copy of the Gas Safety Certificate (CP12) by their landlord, which should be carried out annually.