Trump Distances Himself From Israeli Strikes In Doha, Promises Qatar, 'It Won't Happen Again'
“This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
He added that while Israel's unilateral bombing inside Qatar“does not advance Israel or America's goals,” however,“eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal.”
Trump also revealed that his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff informed the Qataris, but“unfortunately,” it was“too late to stop the attack.”
Earlier, the White House claimed that the Trump administration tipped the Qatari leadership about an impending attack in advance.
“President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did,” said Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, in a press conference.
Angered by the attack, the Qatari government disputed the White House statement, saying the communication came during the strikes.
Majed Al Ansari, the Spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, posted the denial on X.“The statements being circulated about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are baseless. The communication received from one of the American officials came during the sound of explosions resulting from the Israeli attack in Doha,” he wrote.
Israeli military targeted the headquarters of Hamas' leadership in Qatar on Tuesday in an airstrike as the group discussed a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. Hamas claimed that the Israeli attack failed to kill any of the senior officials of the group.
Meanwhile, Trump attempted to placate the Qatari leadership and promised no future attacks.
“I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the US, and feel very badly about the location of the attack. I assured them that such a thing will not happen again on their soil. I have directed Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to finalize the Defense Cooperation Agreement with Qatar,” Trump added.
The US president also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment