THE WINTRUST MAGNIFICENT MILE LIGHTS FESTIVAL® AND PARADE RETURNS FOR THE 34TH YEAR

Chicago, IL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT:

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® is back to launch the holiday season the weekend before Thanksgiving, featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World® Resort illuminating North Michigan Ave.

WHERE:



Lights Festival Lane: Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago

Parade: South on North Michigan Ave. from Oak St. to Wacker Dr. Fireworks Display: North Michigan Ave. and the Chicago River

WHEN:



Saturday, November 22, 2025

11am–4pm CST: Lights Festival Lane 5:30pm–7:30pm CST: Parade and Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular

COST: FREE | All activities are free and open to the public

WEBSITE: TheMagnificentMile

CHICAGO, IL – Celebrating its 34th year, The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® is a dazzling holiday tradition, transforming downtown Chicago into a festive wonderland. This mile-long, day-through-night extravaganza is one of the largest evening parades in the U.S., and the third-largest parade in the country. The event is headlined by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World® Resort, leading a parade filled with spectacular floats, giant helium balloons, marching bands, celebrities, musical performances, Santa Claus and the breathtaking Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular. The festival features the illumination of one million lights on over 200 trees along North Michigan Avenue, marking the official start of the holiday season in Chicago, throughout Illinois and nationwide.

FESTIVAL DETAILS

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® has become a family tradition with visitors traveling to Chicago each year to mark the beginning of the holiday season. With the help of over 600 volunteers, The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® encourages everyone to join in the spirit of the holiday season and enjoy a host of FREE, festive experiences along The Magnificent Mile®.

The festival begins at 11am at Lights Festival Lane (401 N. Michigan Ave.) on Saturday morning with free family-friendly activities, a festive thoroughfare of booths, and live music that continues throughout the day.

The nation's largest evening holiday parade will step off at 5:30pm when Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World® Resort lead a parade of 40 glittering floats, giant helium balloons, exciting marching bands from Wisconsin, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Ohio and Michigan, musical celebrities, Santa Claus and more. The event concludes with The Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular at approximately 7:15pm, thrilling parade-goers lining Wacker Drive.

Don't forget to wear an outrageously awesome holiday sweater to this year's event, as the goal is to break our existing record for the most holiday sweaters at a parade.

PARADE ROUTE

As many as one million parade-lovers and holiday revelers from throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest visit the North Michigan Avenue district annually to enjoy the parade and festival. The parade steps off from Oak Street on Michigan Avenue at 5:30 pm, traveling south to the Chicago River and then turning east on Wacker Drive, ending at Columbus Drive. Guests will line the east and west sides of North Michigan Avenue and the south side of Wacker Drive.

Extend the holiday magic by turning The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® into a full weekend getaway. Explore exclusive hotel packages, indulge in delicious dining options, and enjoy unforgettable attractions. Special holiday offers, packages, and experiences are available by downloading The Magnificent Mile Holiday Guide from

WATCH FROM HOME

For those unable to attend in person, the parade will be broadcast locally on ABC7 Chicago and in markets nationwide from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31. Check local listings for details.

MEDIA + SOCIAL CHANNELS

ABOUT THE MAGNIFICENT MILE ASSOCIATION

Organizer of The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival®, The Magnificent Mile Association is a private, non-profit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing one of Chicago's most unique neighborhoods. The organization represents 700 members including retailers; hotels; restaurants; popular attractions; and commercial, institutional and residential properties. For more information, visit .

The Magnificent Mile District and The Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular - Photo credit Vito Palmisano Copy of Santa Wacker Close Up - Photo credit Vito Palmisano

