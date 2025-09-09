Victoria Toplansky Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Victoria Toplansky, Director of Business Development at OneVoice AI, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how focus, resilience, and strategic connections shape transformative leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Toplansky explores the power of aligning with the right people and prioritizing quality over quantity, and breaks down how strategic focus and creative passion can drive lasting impact.“Finding the right people who align with your vision is more valuable than seeking universal validation,” said Toplansky.Victoria's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

