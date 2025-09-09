Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crane NXT To Participate In The 24Th Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference


2025-09-09 04:16:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT), a premier industrial technology company, announced that Aaron Saak, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christina Cristiano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 1:50 p.m. CT at the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville.

The event is being held virtually and a live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Crane NXT's investor relations website . A replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year following the conference.

About Crane NXT, Co.
Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its two industry-leading business segments, Security & Authentication Technologies and Crane Payment Innovations, Crane NXT provides customers with advanced technologies to secure high-value physical products, sophisticated detection equipment and systems, and proprietary products and services that protect brand identity and digital content. Crane NXT's approximately 5,000 employees help our customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information, visit .

Investors:

Matt Roache
VP, Investor Relations
...


