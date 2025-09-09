Boeing Powers Through August With 57 Jet Deliveries, Fuels Bullish Retail Momentum

Boeing delivered 57 aircraft in August, marking the second-highest monthly delivery in 2025, while recording 26 gross orders for new aircraft.

The delivery number for August was lower than the 60 aircraft Boeing delivered in June this year. In July, Boeing delivered 48 aircraft.

Boeing has delivered 385 jets and booked 822 net orders this year so far. The aircraft manufacturer made seven deliveries each to Ryanair and United Airlines in August. In 2024, the firm delivered 348 aircraft.

Retail sentiment on Boeing improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' territory a day ago, with message volumes at 'high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of the company were down 1% during midday trading on Tuesday.

BA sentiment and message volume September 9, 2025, as of 12 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that 737 MAX led the way last month with 42 deliveries.

In late August, Bloomberg News reported that Boeing was closer to sealing a deal with China to sell up to 500 aircraft after several years of negotiations. The report noted that Boeing and China were still discussing the finer details of the deal, including the types and quantities of the jets, as well as the delivery timelines.

The planemaker is undergoing a revamp under new CEO Kelly Ortberg after regulatory and legal challenges arose last year from a reputational and safety crisis that occurred in early January 2024.

Shares of Boeing have jumped 29% this year and have gained 43% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.