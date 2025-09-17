UAE Central Bank Lowers Key Benchmark Rate To 4.15 Per Cent
The Central Bank of the UAE on Wednesday lowered its key benchmark rate to 4.15 per cent.
In a statement, the UAE Central Bank said that the base rates applicable to the overnight deposit facility has been reduced to 4.15 per cent from 4.4 per cent earlier.Recommended For You
The apex bank's decision comes after the US Federal Reserve lowered its interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, marking its first policy shift of the year. The UAE follows US monetary policy as the dirham is pegged to the US dollar.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment