Want Double-Digit Number Plate? Dubai's RTA Puts 2, 3, 4 And 5-Digit Plates On Sale

Fancy owning a double-digit number plate? Here's how you can own one.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of its 119th Open Auction for distinguished vehicle number plates, featuring 90 unique 2, 3, 4, and 5-digit plates from codes (AA, BB, K, L, M, N, P, Q, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z).

Among the highlights of this auction are two coveted“super numbers” - BB 88 and BB 777 - expected to attract strong bidding interest from collectors and enthusiasts alike.

RTA's open auctions for premium plates are known for attracting widespread attention, both from residents seeking a personal touch for their vehicles and from investors who consider these plates a valuable asset.

The auction will take place on Saturday, September 27, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel, starting at 4.30pm. Registration opens on Monday, September 22, and can be completed through the RTA website (), or at Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha.

According to RTA, seats at the auction are limited, and priority will be given to registered bidders. Registration will also be available at the auction venue from 2:00 pm on the day of the event.

To participate, bidders must hold a valid traffic file in Dubai. A security deposit of Dh25,000 (via cheque payable to RTA) is required, along with a non-refundable registration fee of Dh120. Payments may also be made by credit card or online.

The sale of plate numbers is subject to 5 per cent VAT in line with UAE regulations.