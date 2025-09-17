UAE: HR AI Agent To Reimagine Services Delivery For Federal Workforce

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced the launch of the HR AI Agent, an innovative artificial intelligence-powered system designed to reimagine HR service delivery for employees across the UAE federal government. The announcement was made on Wednesday during the SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 202, Dubai.

"It's more than just a ChatGPT. It's an advanced AI power system that reimagines HR services delivery for the UAE federal workforce,” said Faisal Saeed Binbuti Al Mheiri, Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

Launched last week, the AI agent functions as a virtual HR and legal advisor, providing real-time, personalized support across over 100 services, including legal and HR inquiries, applications, performance management, payroll, and more. It features voice-enabled, multilingual, and context-aware capabilities, making it an integrated member of the federal workforce.

Al Mheiri highlighted that the system initially faced challenges such as skepticism, security concerns, and accuracy issues, which were addressed through continuous improvements and integration with FAHR's knowledge base and HR management systems.

Key development milestones include:



AI Agent DNA: A human-to-human user experience framework built on empathy, intent, sensitivity, and simplicity, reflecting human-value-driven innovation.

Hierarchical Journey: Prioritizing services and tasks for AI involvement and building the necessary AI logic. Data Collection & Governance: Ensuring clean, reliable data with classified access and role-based controls to maintain security and accuracy.

The HR AI Agent is expected to boost workforce productivity by enabling staff to focus on core responsibilities, save approximately 55,000 employee hours annually, and reduce HR help desk inquiries by 50%. It also supports compliance and risk reduction by providing accurate, citation-based responses to HR and policy questions. Al Mheiri stressed that AI is a tool to enhance employee performance, not replace humans.

He also emphasized the changing nature of work in the coming years: 44% of worker skills are projected to be disrupted within five years, up to 800 million jobs could be automated by 2030, and millions of new, undefined jobs will emerge. Additionally, 65% of children entering primary school today are expected to work in roles that do not yet exist, highlighting the evolving role of HR in shaping the future of work rather than merely managing it.

The SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2025 officially opened at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, bringing together senior government officials, global business leaders, and HR professionals from across the region and beyond. Under the theme 'Shape the Future of Work!', the two-day event focuses on redefining HR and business leadership amid rapid digital transformation. The annual event this year is under the patronage of FAHR (Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) - UAE).