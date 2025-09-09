Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Transfers Two Complete Patriot Systems, First Launchers Are In Ukraine - Pistorius

Germany Transfers Two Complete Patriot Systems, First Launchers Are In Ukraine - Pistorius


2025-09-09 03:10:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the start of the 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"In addition to the continuous provision of weapon systems and ammunition, Germany is in the process of delivering two full Patriot systems to Ukraine. The first launches have already been transferred to Ukraine," Pistorius stressed.

He thanked the Norwegian partners who covered half the cost of the two systems.

Read also: UK to provide Ukraine with thousands of kamikaze drones – Healey

As reported, on August 24, it became known that Norway is allocating approximately 7 billion Norwegian kroner ($696.12 million) to finance air defense systems for Ukraine

MENAFN09092025000193011044ID1110039260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search