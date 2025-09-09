Germany Transfers Two Complete Patriot Systems, First Launchers Are In Ukraine - Pistorius
"In addition to the continuous provision of weapon systems and ammunition, Germany is in the process of delivering two full Patriot systems to Ukraine. The first launches have already been transferred to Ukraine," Pistorius stressed.
He thanked the Norwegian partners who covered half the cost of the two systems.Read also: UK to provide Ukraine with thousands of kamikaze drones – Healey
As reported, on August 24, it became known that Norway is allocating approximately 7 billion Norwegian kroner ($696.12 million) to finance air defense systems for Ukraine
