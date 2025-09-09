New Thrivetm Program Helps Businesses Keep Waste Out Of Landfills

MENAFN - 3BL) To help customers meet their sustainability goals, Kimberly-Clark Professional can now collect qualifying used dispensersto help make cement for building materials.

ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 9, 2025 /3BL/ - Kimberly-Clark ProfessionalTM today announced the launch of its ThriveTM sustainability service that helps businesses reduce waste, track lifecycle progress and make a measurable environmental impact.

Core to the service is a first-of-its-kind program2 that helps customers in North America upgrade their restrooms while diverting used qualifying dispensers1 from landfills. Kimberly-Clark Professional set out to remove the barriers for customers who might have concerns about disposing of the old equipment they will no longer need.

Through the ThriveTM Dispenser Service, Kimberly-Clark Professional team members will collect qualifying used plastic dispensers1 directly at customer sites and prepare them for shipment. Once ready, customers simply send them to one of Kimberly-Clark Professional's trusted sustainability partner facilities for processing.

To further support waste diversion, customers can even leave dry, leftover paper products inside the dispensers. Once received, the dispensers are sorted, shredded and transformed into an alternative fuel source, a substitute for fossil fuel, used in the production of cement and building materials.

This streamlined process makes it easy for facilities to contribute to landfill diversion and sustainability goals without disrupting operations.

"Our customers are looking for practical, measurable ways to meet their sustainability goals," said Susan Gambardella , President of Kimberly-Clark Professional. "Thrive offers a solution that's easy to implement and makes a tangible, positive impact toward waste reduction."

The ThriveTM service is available to commercial customers in the U.S. and Canada that replace 100 or more eligible dispensers at a facility. Kimberly-Clark Professional coordinates the installation of new Scott®, Kleenex®, or ICONTM dispensers to replace the old units. Thrive offers a fully traceable service to help businesses quantify, track and report landfill diversion metrics. Customers even receive an Environmental Impact Achievement Certificate to showcase their sustainability efforts to employees and guests.

Facility managers interested in learning more can contact their Kimberly-Clark Professional sales representative or visit ThriveTM Sustainability Services | Kimberly-Clark Professional .

1: Qualified products are eligible for landfill diversion so long as after use they are non-hazardous as classified by federal, state and local regulations.

2: Based on publicly available information as of August 2025.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with business to achieve their goals while enhancing the well-being of their employees and guests with quality hygiene and personal care solutions. Key brands in this away-from-home segment include Kleenex, Cottonelle, Scott and WypAll. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping businesses create a better clean, together, please visit the Kimberly-Clark Professional website .

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Professional

View original content here .