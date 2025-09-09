Craft Beer Industry Leaders And Wevow Unite To Address Sexual Harassment In Craft Beer Through Groundbreaking Webinar

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Craft Beer Professionals and WeVow Partner to Host“Creating Safe Spaces: Preventing and Addressing Sexual Harassment in Craft Beer” on September 30th.

- Andrew CoplonJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Craft Beer Professionals and WeVow Partner to Host“Creating Safe Spaces: Preventing and Addressing Sexual Harassment in Craft Beer” on September 30th.In a community that prides itself on passion, collaboration and an enjoyable guest experience, the craft beer industry faces a threatening challenge: a lack of resources to effectively address workplace harassment. To confront this issue head-on, Craft Beer Professionals is partnering with WeVow to present a critical interactive webinar titled“Creating Safe Spaces: Preventing and Addressing Sexual Harassment in Craft Beer” held on September 30, 2025, at 11:00am EST.The live online event will bring together brewery owners, general managers, head brewers, industry advocates, and all those responsible for maintaining a positive workplace culture to discuss practical strategies, tools, and actionable insights they can use immediately."The craft beer community is built on a foundation of respect and shared passion," says Andrew Coplon, founder of Craft Beer Professionals. "This collaboration with WeVow is a direct response to a need within our industry for better education and more effective tools to ensure that every workplace is safe and welcoming for everyone."The interactive format will allow attendees to ask questions and engage directly with the panelists, ensuring the conversation is relevant and provides tangible solutions for the audience. The discussion aims to equip leaders with the knowledge to not only respond to incidents but also to build proactive, respectful workplace cultures.Featured panel of seasoned leaders and industry experts:Bill Blake, Co-owner of Rising Storm Brewing Co in Rochester, NYBill Blake is seasoned executive leader in Human Capital Management, leading service and operations at organizations during periods of high growth and evolution. In addition, Bill has a passion rooted in craft beer that started out with a small 5bbl brewery called Rising Storm founded in 2018. From then, Rising Storm has significantly expanded, including the opening of a much larger, state-of-the-art brewhouse as their second location in 2023.Opal Wagnac, Strategic Advisor, Human Capital ManagementOpal Wagnac is an expert technologist with over 20+ years of experience in developing HR/Payroll software solutions and bringing them to market across various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and more. Opal is also a vocal advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, talent recognition, and transformational workplace culture.Scott Fletcher, President of WeVowScott Fletcher is an expert on building extraordinary workplace cultures and setting the right examples from the top-down. His leadership spans decades across various industries where he's devoted to helping organizations leverage technology to engage and deliver exceptional employee experiences that convert into exceptional guest/customer experiences.The webinar is a must-attend for anyone who wants to safeguard their company's culture and create a more inclusive environment for all employees.About WeVow WeVow is a modern, end-to-end HR compliance solution for small businesses without an HR department. WeVow is designed to help address all aspects of workplace harassment so these organizations can vow to live by a higher standard. The WeVow platform offers harassment prevention training, incident reporting, counseling, and consulting. Businesses use WeVow to give their employees clarity on where the business stands regarding sexual harassment and what to do when it happens, and ensure that staff and leadership have support. For more feature details and pricing, visit WeVow.About Craft Beer Professionals Craft Beer Professionals (CBP) is a national community dedicated to education, connection, and growth in the craft beer industry. Through virtual events, in-person workshops, and conferences, CBP supports brewery professionals at every stage of their journey.Media Contacts:Andrew CoplonCraft Brew Professionals...Scott FletcherWeVow...

