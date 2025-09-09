Splashtop Named A Strong Performer In The 2025 Gartner Peer Insightstm Voice Of The Customer For Remote Desktop Software

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition reflects real customer experiences and outcomes for IT teams evaluating remote desktop software.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2025 Gartner Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer report for Remote Desktop Software . Placement in the Strong Performer quadrant signifies that Splashtop met or exceeded the market average for the Overall Experience score, but are below the market average for User Interest and Adoption.

Splashtop received an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and a 97% Willingness to Recommend from 46 eligible reviews from enterprise and government organizations, based on reviews as of 30 June 2025.

“We believe we are investing to make hybrid work secure and manageable for IT, paired with a user experience employees love,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop.“You see it in daily work, whether it is artists producing detailed CGI over responsive remote connections, employees getting fast support when they need it, or endpoint management that keeps systems humming without disruption to the business.”

Customers consistently highlight ease of use, speed, security, and responsive support:



"Provides a secure, streamlined, and fast enterprise remote access solution that effectively reduces IT management costs while significantly increasing user satisfaction and efficiency in remote support." IT Associate, Banking, Firm Size: $50M – 250M USD .

“The reliability of computers assignment and the management console are the best I have seen on the market.” Head of IT, Travel and Hospitality, Firm Size: 50M - 250M USD . "Easy to operate, the interface is simple and easy to understand, and the functions meet our needs." Manager, IT Security and Risk Management, IT Services, Firm Size: 500M - 1B USD

The Gartner Peer Insights“Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process. Peers are verified reviewers of a technology product or service, who not only rate the offering, but also provide valuable feedback to consider before making a purchase decision organizations scale secure hybrid work, Splashtop focuses on delivering practical tools that improve productivity, reduce IT overhead, and strengthen security for lean teams across remote access, remote support, and endpoint management.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Remote Desktop Software, Peer Contributors, 29 August 2025.

Gartner® and Peer InsightsTM are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop's technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA ), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today's IT landscape. Visit and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

